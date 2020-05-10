Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Disney Planning to make Remake of the Little Mermaid

Disney was good at Live action movies in their days, now they are recalling their days, it means they are about to make all possible Live-action Movies. In this post, we are talking about the release date, cast and trailer details of The Little Mermaid’s remake.

Disney announced the confirmed news about the remake of The Little Mermaid. It will release at the cinema. 1989, this animated film was released; now Disney wants to renew 1989’s The Little Mermaid. This film’s remake will develop under the Walt Disney Feature Animation production house.

The cast of the Little Mermaid Remake

The below list is about The Little Mermaid Remake leading cast. Let’s see who will be introduced in The Little Mermaid Remake film. Role of Prince Eric is played by Jonah Hauer King, Sebastian is played by Daveed Diggs, Ariel is played by Halle Bailey, Ursula is played by Melissa McCarthy, these are the role-playing characters will join the Remake team of The Little Mermaid.

The Storyline of the Little Mermaid

The Story of The Little Mermaid is revolved around Ariel. Ariel is a little princess of Mermaid. She has sampling the only dream in her life and it is to become a human. By the time story continues further Princess Ariel fell in love with Prince Eric. This is the crux story part of The Little Mermaid as per the 1989 film.

The Little Mermaid is written by the classic writers Ron Clements and John Musker. The first movie is released and hit the theatres in a few days, in Animation Category this films got two Academy Awards. At the time the song Under The Sea was very popular. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman are behind the music composing of that song.

Disney Production has not confirmed the release details of the untitled remake of The Little Mermaid. Currently, Disney has put this remake in the Pipeline for the 2021 release.

The Little Mermaid : Disney Planning to make Remake was last modified: by

Share it: