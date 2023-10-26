The Lego Movie 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2014, the 3D computer-animated film The Lego was released. The movie has everything you might want in an adventure film: thrills, laughs, and action. If you’re in the market for a comprehensive film experience, go no further than the animated film The Lego. Christopher Miller and Phil Lord co-wrote the script and directed the film. The film’s 2014 release resulted in an impressive $468.1 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Emmet, a regular guy and Lego Minifigure in the Lego universe is the inspiration for the film’s story. Emmet is a meticulous businessman. When this guy is tasked with defending his Lego universe from the Marvel villains and kingpin, the plot takes an unexpected turn. After showing so much enthusiasm for the first two installments, fans are ready to dive into the third chapter of The Lego. Just scroll down to your screens if you want to know all there is to know about the arrival of Lego Movie 3.

The Lego Movie 3 Renewal Status

The first movie came out in 2014, as was previously announced. The sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, was released in 2019; it took the creators over five years to produce. While it’s true that a number of spin-offs have served as brand leaders in the meantime, many fans are eager for a third main installment.

Curiosity has outgrown its confines and shows no signs of abating. A few fan-made movies purporting to be official teasers have also appeared online, which is an interesting development. This finally reflects how excited they are for the release date of Lego Movie 3.

The third Lego movie might be released in the next few months, according to the rumors. Well, the franchise is now hard at work on a number of spin-offs and unnamed projects. Meanwhile, speculation of a yet-unnamed Lego film has caused widespread chaos online. Dan Lin, the film’s producer, announced the project’s existence on August 5, 2022.

He also stated that every member of the creative team has worked to revamp the LEGO universe from the ground up. Since then, many have hailed the endeavor as a significant advance for the originators. The crew, however, hasn’t abandoned updates on the matter. The latest current piece of information on the film was announced in July 2023, when Aaron and Adam Nee were hired as directors.

The Lego Movie 3 Release Date

There won’t be a third installment of “The LEGO Movie” any time soon, if ever. Numerous spin-offs of the series are now in production and set for release within the next two to three years. A sequel called “The Billion Brick Race,” purportedly inspired by “The Cannonball Run” is now in production. The LEGO Batman Movie, perhaps the series’ most popular entry to date, will see a sequel in the not-too-distant future. There have been rumors about a LEGO Chima movie, however, at this time there has been no official announcement.

With the release of The LEGO Movie 2 this year after a 5-year hiatus, fans have every reason to anticipate the third installment of the franchise within the next decade. We can only hope that ‘The LEGO Movie 3’ will join the other planned installments of the series in theaters before the end of the decade.

The Lego Movie Story

The next part of the narrative involves Emmet and Lucy, who are excited to start a family. However, the couple must join forces with their allies, including the Powerpuff Girls, to halt the super weapon after learning that Kingpin and the other Marvel villains have set up shop in a new wicked lair on the opposite side of New York City, which threatens to destroy Syspocalypse, Ninjago City, and Gotham City.

The Lego Movie 3 Cast

If the producers are really considering a third Lego Movie, the cast may look something like this:

Chris Pratt as Emmet Brickowski

Elizabeth Banks as Lucy / Wyldstyle

Jon Favreau as Clement Brickowski

Jim Gaffigan as Professor Robert Wiseboy

Sarah Jessica Parker as Winona Brickowski

Will Arnett as Batman / Bruce Wayne

Michael Keaton as Brock Wilson

Alison Brie as Princess Unkitty / Ultrakatty

Richard Ayoade as Ice Cream Cone

Noah Fielding as Balthazar

Ben Schwartz as Bananar

Dan Fogler as Jeffrey Brickowski

Nick Offerman as MetalBeard

Charlie Day as Benny

Stephanie Beatriz as General Sweet Mayhem

Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth

Zach Galifianakis as The Joker

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Jadon Sand as Finnph

The Lego Movie 2 Ending

To go into specifics, the movie finished with Rex vanishing from history. In addition, Emmet ensured that the strength of friendship was used appropriately and battled against evil. Meanwhile, real-world footage of Finn and his sister playing cheerfully shows them having a great time. In addition, Mom bought them some toys, which delayed the start of LEGO Armageddon. That’s right; it was like time travel, although some people liked it while others didn’t. The film’s central surprise, rather than its conclusion, is what made it so memorable.

Rex Dangervest was revealed to be a distorted future version of Emmet in The Lego Movie 2. After investigating this possibility further, it became clear that Rex’s spacecraft had crashed in an asteroid field and that he had been left there. He eventually became wicked and built a time machine for himself. Since Rex envisioned the machine in the far future, he drew inspiration from a wide range of sci-fi and fantasy films. That’s why he’d always had secret desires to dominate Emmet.

The Lego Movie 3 Plot

If “The LEGO Movie 3” repeats the same mistake that “Toy Story 3” made and adds an unnecessary time jump, it might end up like that film. Finn maturing and Bianca losing interest in it as they approach their adolescent years are both possibilities. The LEGO Movie 2 already takes cues from the ‘Toy Story’ films by delving into more serious and emotive topics like maturation and change. It will be intriguing to see where the story goes in the sequel.