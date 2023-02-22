The Parisian Agency Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of The Parisian agency series was great, and now people are looking forward to the next season.

For the sake of all The Parisian agency fans, we’ve put together all the information we know about season 3 being renewed. If you’re interested in watching this new season, make sure to read this article to the end note.

A reality TV show called The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties takes place in Paris, France. It’s about the Kretz family, who live in Boulogne, and one‘s private luxury real estate company, Kretz & Partners, which started “normally.”

It aired on TMC, which is part of TF1, in France and Monaco on September 24, 2020. It was a Netflix Original in the United States on June 23, 2021.

Hugo Jaguenau told the Kretz family that he wanted to make a TV show with them. The company responsible for it is Réservoir Prod. Six months were used to shoot most of the main scenes.

As of right now, they have only put out one season, which has five 30- to 40-minute episodes in which they visit different homes in France.

The biggest problem with the show is that it focuses too much on family situations, which takes away from what makes it interesting: the houses. The first house we glanced at was an 800-square-meter, 1,000-year-old palace with 14 beds as well as a price tag of €15 million.

There’s no doubt that (luxury) property investment reality shows like “Selling Sunset” and the “Million Dollar Listing” franchise have been very popular in the last few years.

But when you add France’s charm, elegance, and variety, things go to a whole new level, as shown by “L’Agence,” or “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” for us.

After all, this show is about the Kretz family and how they deal with everything in their lives while running an independent real estate company that is like no other.

The Parisian Agency Season 3 Release Date

The second season of the exhibition The Parisian Agency is done streaming. With all of the episodes of A Parisian Agency season 2 seeming to be available for streaming, fans who have finished watching it are excited about the next season and want to know when it will come out.

They are eagerly waiting for the production company of A Parisian Agency to announce all release date notifications of The Parisian Agency. The Parisian Agency season 3 has been expected to come out in 2023 or later.

The Parisian Agency Season 3 Cast

Since “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” has been about the Kretz family from the beginning, if the show is picked up for a third season, they will be the main characters once again.

That includes Olivier as well as Sandrine Kretz, the couple who started the Kretz & Partners real-estate agency, as well as their four sons and their partners, and Sandrine’s very loving mother, Majo.

Raphael Kretz, Olivier as well as Sandrine’s youngest son, has now finished school and could have a far bigger role to play, along with his brothers Martin, Valentin, and Louis.

Eve, Charina, and Adriana, who work with her, are also expected to return throughout season 3, along with a new partner named Jeanne.

The Parisian Agency Season 3 Trailer

The Parisian Agency Season 3 Plot

The Parisian Agency is indeed the new reality show that you can watch on Netflix. The show’s plot is very interesting and different. However, the best thing about it is that it is about the real estate business, which is its genre. The actors and characters in The Parisian Agency had also done their best work in the series.

The Parisian Agency came out on September 24, 2020, and the main focus of the story is the Kretz family. The people in this family run several very nice properties.

As part of their family firm, they allow their patients to buy and sell lovely and expensive homes in Paris and other places around the world. In each episode of A Parisian Agency, we see a lot of clients looking for a great place to live.

The Parisian Company is indeed the new reality show that you can watch on Netflix. The plot of the show is also very interesting and different. The best thing about the show, though, is its style, which is based on the real estate business. The Parisian Company’s cast and characters have given their best performances in the series.

The Parisian business opened on September 24, 2020, as well as the story, is mostly about the Kretz family. The members of this family all work in different large, expensive homes.

As part of their family business, they help their clients buy and sell beautiful homes in Paris and other places around the world. In each episode of A Parisian Company, we’ll see a lot of people looking for a great place to live.

Olivia as well as Sandrine Kretz, who started the agency with a partner, have brought on one by one their three grown children, Martin, 31, Valentin, 29, and Louis, 25. Raphael is the fourth son in the family. He is still in school, but he jokes that his family talks about real estate so much that he might join the business right away and be up to speed.

The brothers joke around with each other and established their anthocyanin grandma Majo on a dating site for seniors. This shows that the business world has changed. On the contrary hand, the properties are nothing to laugh about.

Lisa, for instance, started and runs her own lingerie company. Lisa tells Sandrine that she desires to locate a permanent place to live and a place to work while also time. She likes old homes because of their charm. She only has €8 million to spend.

Valentin shows the woman a modern, luxurious home near the Seine, but she doesn’t like how chilly it is. Even though the main bathroom is “male,” a 19th-century house is better for her. She still requires office space, as well as Sandrine does have yet another consumer sniffing around.

Even though the apartments and homes they promote in Paris are beautiful, Olivier, as well as his sons, drive 35 miles outside of the city to see a castle where the owner is a well-known designer and has changed the inside.