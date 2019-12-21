The Legend of Zelda: the Nintendo series close to 100 million copies sold

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pending the announcement of the expected publication date sequel to Breath of the Wild, the series of The Legend of Zelda seems now close to passing a significant milestone.

As highlighted by the always active community of Reddit, the Nintendo saga could indeed star for exceed one hundred million units sold! According to the data reported, in fact, at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019, the set of main chapters and spin-offs of The Legend of Zelda they could count on sales of approximately 97.72 million copies. The updated figure, it is observed, may now have reasonably exceeded the important milestone.

The most recent exponent of the series, the Nintendo Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which landed on the market on 20 September, has in fact sold over the first ten days about 3 million copies worldwide. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, inserted by the Editor of Everyeye among the best games of the decade, has for its part represented a great commercial success. Debuted in March 2017, Link's new adventure won, in August 2019, the best-selling game of Zelda ever in the USA.

That the Christmas holiday season may have led the Kyoto House saga to exceed the one hundred million mark? Waiting for any data from Nintendo, what is your favorite The Legend of Zelda?