The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD a la venta el 16 de julio para Nintendo Swtich

While we wait for the new delivery, the July 16th we will have the new remastered version of the game Wii, of the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Discover the origins of the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch. This classic adventure originally came out for Wii in 2011 and has been optimized for Nintendo Switch: Besides having smoother movement controls, it is also possible to play using the buttons.

In the oldest tale in the Zelda timeline, Link must travel from a world above the clouds to unknown lands in search of his childhood friend, Zelda. Armed with his trusty sword and shield, Link will face formidable enemies, solve devious puzzles and soar through the skies on the back of a huge bird known as a pelicaro.

If you play with two Joy-Con controllers, you will control the sword and shield with each one respectively. Move the right Joy-Con to make Link use the sword; on the other hand, with the left Joy-Con you can raise the shield to protect yourself from enemy attacks. These controls can also be used to use different tools and objects, such as the bow and arrow, or to drop bombs.

In addition, the two Joy-Con controllers are released, based on the sword of the game.