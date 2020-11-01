the leap into the 32nd century will be permanent, confirms Doug Jones

The protagonists of Star Trek: Discovery are destined for stay in the 32nd century for a long time to come. Confirmation comes from Saru interpreter Doug Jones, who spoke about the future of the series during a recent interview with Collider.

“The show has changed tremendously. We are going boldly where no Star Trek series has gone before, or a permanent leap into the future. of 930 years. So not just a couple of years. We have entered a whole new era with a new set of rules, new costumes, everything new “ said the actor, who in recent days unveiled some details on the Frankenstein film never made by Guillermo Del Toro.

Jones then explained how the time jump is helping the writers: “We started by sticking to the canon and making sure everything we were doing didn’t affect subsequent seasons and storylines that were already made. Now we’re at the point where writers have the freedom to create everything from scratch. It’s exciting and we’re going to explore new worlds and new creatures, and of course we will visit the species we remember with nostalgia in new ways than we know. It is exciting to see how the galaxy has changed in those 930 years. “

