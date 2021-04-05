The latest cover of The Attack of the Giants: the image that will open chapter 139

The Attack of the Giants is a manga that has radically impacted the industry of Japanese comics. Begun in 2009, Hajime Isayama’s work debuted alongside the first issue of the new Kodansha home magazine, Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. A niche magazine that exploded immediately thanks to the work of this unknown author.

And not surprisingly, on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine many times covers have been dedicated to The Attack of the Giants. In fact, the magazine has an illustration prepared in rotation among the various authors to be used as the cover of the issue. It is no coincidence that many of these are done by Hajime Isayama, author of the magazine’s biggest hit.

And the magazine could not fail to dedicate the cover of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine to The Attack of the Giants 139. The Twitter account of the manga container revealed the cover of issue 05-2021, featuring the illustration by Hajime Isayama.

As you can see in the tweet below, all the protagonists of The Attack of the Giants in the children’s version observe the reader, looking at him curiously. Ahead are Eren, Mikasa and Armin, while behind them all the rest of the cadet corps who have accompanied us for over 11 years. The golden writing just below Eren reads “You and I are part of this legend”.

Chapter 139 of The Attack of the Giants is almost ready for publication, scheduled for April 9 in Japan and on simulpub services such as Crunchyroll. Will the last pages be able to close all the speeches left pending in The Attack of the Giants 138?