The Last of Us Part 2: this fan-made poster is depopulating on Twitter

A month has already passed since Naughty Dog has once again shaken up the world of video games by giving prints The Last of Us Part 2. Loved by many, hated by someone, Neil Druckmann's work has left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of players, and is already inspiring artists from around the world.

One of these, known as Iconic Nephilim, he made a wonderful one fan-made poster from The Last of Us Part 2 which, in our opinion, would not look out of place alongside official promotional materials. In the illustration all the main characters of the game stand out, starting from inevitable Ellie and Joel, up to Dina, Abby, Tommy and many others. The work is getting huge acclaim on Twitter, and you can admire it in its entirety at the bottom of this news. By the way, the author also took care to share a fascinating one video documenting the entire production process.

What do you think of the poster? Do you like it too? We take this opportunity to remind you that The Last of Us Part 2 is available exclusively on PlayStation 4, but it has already been confirmed that it will be compatible with PS5 from the launch of the console. Iconic Nephilim is not the only artist to delight in the imagery of the Last of Us Part 2: there are also those who have reinterpreted Ellie, Joel and Abby in the Studio Ghibli key.