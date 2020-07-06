The Last of Us Part 2 and the new infected: let's get to know them

Share it:

Several years have passed since the story of the Last of Us ended, and the streets of Seattle The Last of Us Part 2 they have been populated with an assortment of new and infected enemies. Time to get to know them in depth.

We would like to inform you that the information contained in this news and the related video, even if they do not offer particular revelations on the narrative plot, they could be considered spoilerstherefore we invite you to adjust accordingly.

In the first chapter we dealt mostly with Clicker and Runner, while the transition form between the two, the Stalker, has been little exploited. In The Last of Us Part 2 these beings play a much more significant role, and they literally blew the players off the chair thanks to their combination of speed and lethality. Definitely more revolting Shambler, which seem to be a sort of alternative metamorphosis compared to that of the Bloaters. They are unable to bite, but they have pulsating growths that can give the unfortunate Ellie a slow and painful end.

