The Last of Us: HBO casts Bella Ramsey to play Ellie

THR confirmed that former Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey, will be in charge of playing Ellie in HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us.

It was a hectic day with The Last of Us series that HBO is preparing. The afternoon began with the strong rumor that Mahershala Ali was approaching Joel’s role.

The Hollywood Reporter finished crowning the talks with a bomb, although on the female protagonist’s side.

The medium confirmed that Bella Ramsey (our beloved Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones) would be in charge of playing Ellie.

The series is in charge of Kantemir Balagov (who replaces Johan Renck) with screenwriter Craig Mazin, but will also feature Neil Druckmann, director of Naughty Dog and head of the game, as executive producer.

THR anticipates that, although HBO offered him the role regarding Ali’s rumor, the actor decided to decline the offer. The Last of Us does not have a release date, but if filming has not started yet, we do not believe it will arrive until at least mid-2022.