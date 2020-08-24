The king is naked: Messi is naked

Share it:

La Pulga has a contract with Barcelona until June 2021. And the negotiations behind the renewal are stalled (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

“The king is naked”, shouted that boy before the step of the king. Hans Christian Andersen revealed this in a beautiful tale called “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The story goes that a group of collaborators, obsequious to the king, convinced him that a vintage tailor could make the softest and most delicate fabrics that he could imagine. The monarch was restrained and flirtatious. They also told him that this clothing was capable of being invisible to those who looked at it.

The real thing was that there was no cloth at all and his servants took advantage of the king’s ignorance and kept the precious materials they asked for in order to seemingly dress him up.

Not even his most faithful lackeys were able to admit that they did not see the garment, they played along and encouraged whoever reigned to walk through the town. The inhabitants, anxious, awaited their parade. The superb monarch dressed in his disembodied costume and surprised the inhabitants of that kingdom, people following the ridiculous story greeted with reverence, until a little boy shouted: “” The king is naked.

He, only dressed in the attributes that God gave him, proudly continued his walk, until all those who cheered him joined the young boy’s cry. The king, as if nothing, but noticing the paper, finished his tour. An act as arrogant as it is stupid.

Football society is used to flirting with monarchies. For the vast majority, the best is a king and on a scale they qualify footballers as princes, princes, emperors and even some dare to define someone like Napoleon, many without knowing details of the life of Bonaparte and his brother Joseph. The emperor had seven brothers.

Fans and commentators, in an exaggerated tone, are always looking for adjectives that enhance the virtues of someone who stands out and there are comparisons. We all saw at the end of the seasons covers in which the graceful players appear dressed in crowns, capes, staves and ornaments. A mostly ridiculous pose.

The serious thing is that many, their environment and the most faithful, believe it. They raise to the skies simple terrestrial ones that the most they did was remove, with their devilish maneuvers, more than one rival and finish with the ball inside the arc. If this is the deserved rating, where are the thousands of scientists who save or research to save lives?

It is risky and exaggerated entertainment. Being king, and more in these times, is not synonymous with hierarchy, quite the opposite. Maradona inherited the throne from Pele and gave it to Messi. Today the troubled Barcelona player, lost and wanting to know what, seems to be slowly retiring.

He no longer has the speed of 22 years. A note, it is considered that Messi is not the same because he is 33, but we must remember that of the 24 until today, he only won one Champions League. He did not win a championship with Argentina’s senior teams. He still received praise. For a long time, a strong part of the community has dressed him in immaterial clothes. Messi is an excellent player. FIFA rewards him often in an election of doubtful base, journalists from all affiliated countries vote, whoever does it for Argentina does not represent me. But to the ballot box are the votes of colleagues from the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tahiti, Guam or Burma.

Messi had a pale performance in the World Cups he played for Argentina, from Germany 2006 to the last one in Russia. Likewise, the King’s subjects on duty chose him as the best in the World Cup in Brazil, a way of dressing him in ethereal costumes.

Messi owns almost all the records in the Spanish championship. Everyone recognizes the four Champions; the last one in 2015, supported by Iniesta, Xavi, Dani Alves, Eto’o, and Neymar among others. The Lisbon final did not feature him, his team lost 8-2 in the semifinals against Bayern. There was a player without confidence, slow, disappointed, with a lost look.

He reasons his future and threatens to leave Barcelona. Open the discussion and disappear again. In his gestures there is not a single feature of the captain, of the leader, from the player who seems to have a brush in his left-handed booty. He does not rebel, again, his voice is imperceptible.

For the press and those who shout a new king appeared after the confrontation between PSG and Bayern Munich. Messi, one of the most responsible for the scandals off the court in Moscow and who called Conmebol leaders corrupt after the last Copa América; the top scorer of the Spanish championship once again stands patiently in front of the mirror, while his courtiers are left with the silks of his invisible suit, they do not tell him the truth, They accompany him and praise him without realizing that if he does not run again, he submits to a hierarchical order, gives and respects the value of the coach, he runs the risk that a little Catalan boy yells at him at the Nou Camp, “Messi, you’re going naked”.

