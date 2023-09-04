The Killing Vote Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of The Killing Vote is a forthcoming and eagerly anticipated South Korean television series.

Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, and Lim Ji-yeon are featured on this program. It is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name that was released on Kakao Webtoon as well as KakaoPage.

It premiered on SBS TV on August 10, 2023, and airs each Thursday at 21:00 (KST). Additionally, it is accessible in some regions for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

There are many crimes and criminals in the world. Sometimes they are revealed, and sometimes they are not.

Frequently, perpetrators do not receive adequate punishment, leaving victims to endure permanent trauma.

In these situations, we are tempted to take matters into our own hands. This is the premise of the recent Korean drama The Killing Vote. If you wish to learn more about this drama, you must peruse the following information.

As the nation’s systems come under attack, Park Hae-jin as well as Lim Ji-yeon portray the police officers involved in the investigation. They are however not alone.

Park Sung-woong portrays a prisoner who is incarcerated for murdering the rapist of his daughter.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of the first season of the series The Killing Vote was on September 30, 2016. As of August 17, 2023, a total of three episodes had been produced. The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come.

No decision has yet been made regarding whether The Killing Vote will return over a second season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. Despite this, the show’s creators have expressed enthusiasm for a second season and suggested possible plotlines.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Cast

If renewed, the second season of Killing Vote will star Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, and Lim Ji-yeon.

The Killing Vote Season 2 Plot

Concerning an additional season, the creators remain reticent. A confirmation of a second season for Killing Vote is yet to be made.

They are most likely awaiting the audience’s response. For the creators of the drama, feedback is essential. Therefore, it will not be revealed until a larger audience has viewed the drama.

The series has not been renewed for a second season by SBS. Due to the paucity of information regarding The Killing Vote’s second season, we can only speculate regarding the narrative.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

The assassination ballot introduces Park Hae-jin as Kim Moo-chan, an experienced police investigator who leads Team 1 in the Southern Provincial Police Agency’s regional investigation unit.

In contrast, Lim Ji Yeon will portray Joo Hyun, a deputy with five years of experience in the Cyber Security Bureau for the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

However, she is always commended for her work ethic, but she is constantly on edge while working on the Cyber Investigation Team.

Park Sung Woong will portray the well-liked legal professional Kwon Suk Joo, who is known for his morality and integrity. However, he is sentenced to prison for murdering the man who violated his younger daughter.

Even though he is incarcerated, people continue to respect them, and his coworkers consider him a professor.

After serving time in prison, Suk Joo revealed that the law in question never existed in actuality.

Regardless, he was once a law professor, yet after witnessing his daughter’s mistreatment, he put the law to his own grasp.

The plot of Killing Voting is very compelling and fascinating. There are parallels between the plot and the popular anime Death Note. At Death Note, we witnessed Light Yagami acquire the ability to eradicate all criminals.

Here, a comparable occurrence occurs. South Korean citizens over the age of 18 are involved in the entire scenario in the drama. An application is installed on every single one of their mobile devices.

This application sends them communications regarding whether or not a specific criminal should be slain. If more than fifty percent of the population votes in favor, the criminal will be slain by someone named “Dog Mask”

Nobody is aware of the answer. However, police officials have been alarmed by the mysterious fatalities of specific criminals across the nation. Kim Moo-Chan and Joo Hyun are involved in the investigation.

They must capture the individual known as “Dog Mask.” There is also a character named Kwon Suk Joo in the story.

He studied law, though he never received justice from it. Instead, he took the law into himself and was subsequently imprisoned. He will play an indispensable part in the drama.