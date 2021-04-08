The Journey is already a piece of anime history: Toei’s film will be presented in June

Japanese animation studio Toei Animation and new Saudi studio Manga Productions recently joined forces to co-produce The Journey, a new anime film due out in 2021. The feature film, the result of the joint efforts of the two nations, has recently returned to show itself in a poster and it will be presented on June 26th.

Not much information has been revealed about the film for the time being. Manga Production has announced that the story will follow the exploits of a young potter named Aws, forced to fight to defend the place where he was born, and that the production cost between 10 and 15 million dollars. The company covered the costs of the project and holds the rights for worldwide distribution, while Toei animated the film.

Kobun Shizuno (Detective Conan) directed the film while Atsuhiro Tomioka (Pokémon) worked on the script. Character design is done by Tatsuro Iwamoto while the music is composed of Kaoru Wada (Ninja Scroll, Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas, Inuyasha). Among the members of the cast of voice actors include Yuichi Nakamura (Reinhardt van Astrea, Bruno Bucciarati), Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi Ackerman, Koyomi Araragi) e Kazuya Nakai (Zoro).

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this movie? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we greet you by leaving you with the trailers of two other important films coming out in 2021, Sword Art Online: Progressive and My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission.