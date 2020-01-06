The Italian girls of Girls und Panzer receive the official but rather curious names

Share it:

The Japanese have a strange vision of Italy, linked to characters like Girolamo Panzetta or to food. Not surprisingly, Hirohiko Araki has given numerous antagonists to Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo names derived from food. The same has been done for Italian girls from Girls und Panzer, souls on tanks.

The Facebook fanpage of the film dedicated to Girls und Panzer shared the image that reveals i official names of the six Italian participants the Senshado championship, or the discipline that sees the use of tanks.

All the names, which you can also see at the bottom, are naturally taken from Italian food: we see Gelato at the top left, followed by Amaretto and Ricotta. The second line starts from Robeora, who probably wants to make the verse to robiola, ending with Bologna and Panettone. It can be said that the Japanese have strange tastes when it comes to Italian names, although some of our local voiceovers have distorted certain works, as happened to Captain Tsubasa, now correct.

Girls und Panzer is an anime produced by the Actas studio and broadcast from 8 October 2012 to 25 March 2013 with 12 episodes. The popularity of the work was unforeseen and such as to prompt the creation of a comic transposition on Square Fantasy's G Fantasy, numerous OAVs and summary episodes and a film sequel.