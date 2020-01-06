Entertainment

The Italian girls of Girls und Panzer receive the official but rather curious names

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Japanese have a strange vision of Italy, linked to characters like Girolamo Panzetta or to food. Not surprisingly, Hirohiko Araki has given numerous antagonists to Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo names derived from food. The same has been done for Italian girls from Girls und Panzer, souls on tanks.

The Facebook fanpage of the film dedicated to Girls und Panzer shared the image that reveals i official names of the six Italian participants the Senshado championship, or the discipline that sees the use of tanks.

All the names, which you can also see at the bottom, are naturally taken from Italian food: we see Gelato at the top left, followed by Amaretto and Ricotta. The second line starts from Robeora, who probably wants to make the verse to robiola, ending with Bologna and Panettone. It can be said that the Japanese have strange tastes when it comes to Italian names, although some of our local voiceovers have distorted certain works, as happened to Captain Tsubasa, now correct.

READ:  Cats falls from the Oscar and will lose millions of dollars

Girls und Panzer is an anime produced by the Actas studio and broadcast from 8 October 2012 to 25 March 2013 with 12 episodes. The popularity of the work was unforeseen and such as to prompt the creation of a comic transposition on Square Fantasy's G Fantasy, numerous OAVs and summary episodes and a film sequel.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.