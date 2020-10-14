The Haunting of Bly Manor, how was the house created? James Kniest tells it

After discovering all the easter eggs present in The Haunting of Bly Manor, we recommend this one intervista a James Kniest, in which he reveals how the house at the center of the Netflix series was created.

As you know, Mike Flanagan’s new show is inspired by the novel “The turn of the screw” written by Henry James. In the book we discover that the villa in which the story is set is located in Essex, even if a more detailed geographical reference is never given, for this reason the production has decided to recreate the house, also forming a artificial lake.

Here’s what James Kniest said when speaking to Digital Spy journalists: “The garden and exterior was created on a farm near Vancouver, they planted the trees, decorations and all. While the house was created by placing containers on top of each other, using the blue screen. We shot the series in Vancouver during the winter, and by SAG rules we had to heat the lake to at least 27 ° C. So you can imagine the atmospheric effect that was created with this warm body of water“.

He then continues: “Sometimes it was difficult to work but I think it helped a lot with the atmosphere, we had fog, steam, so we decided to use some smoke machines to make it even more present“. We close the news, reporting our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor.