Wolf Pack Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Wolf Pack would then write and produce a new show called Wolf Pack, which Paramount will be able to buy. By people who had signed up for it on Thursday, January 26—the same day as the Pack Wolf: The Series. The news came out at the show’s board at New York Comics on Friday.

Based on a book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack is about a preteen boy and girl for whom lives are changed forever if a California wildfire wakes up a scary supernatural creature.

“After being hurt in the chaos of the attack, these same teens are drawn to each other as well as two other teens who were taken in by a park ranger sixteen years earlier after a mysterious wildfire. Even as the full moon rises, the four teens get together to figure out what they all have in common: the bite or blood of the werewolf.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy the Vampire Slayer, plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey. She is a “highly regarded expert throughout her field and no stranger to personal loss” who is hired by the government to find the teenager who started a huge wildfire that may have led to the return of either a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.

Rodrigo Santoro, from the TV show “Lost,” will play Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles conservation officer who is “committed to protecting the environment” and is like a father to the three teens. He is a man with strong values, but he also has dark secrets but also deep suspicions, especially of anyone who questions the relationship between him and his children who’ve been found in a wildfire years ago.

Wolf Pack is an upcoming supernatural teen drama TV show from the United States. It was made by Jeff Davis again for a streaming service from Paramount. Also, the show is based on a book of the same name that came out in 2004. There are also rumors that it’s a spin-off of a Teen Wolf series, which was also made by Jeff Davis.

Wolf Pack Season 1 Release Date

The US and Canada will get to see the first episode of Wolf Pack on Paramount on Jan. 26, 2023. The show then comes out the next day, on January 28, 2023, on the same streaming service in the UK or Australia.

A press release from Paramount in Dec. 2022 said, “It will be ready sooner next year on the service only in Latin America or Brazil. Dates for premieres in other international Paramount markets will indeed be declared at a later time.”

Wolf Pack Season 1 Cast

TV Line says that Bella Shepard will play Blake Navarro, Chloe Rose Robertson will play Luna Briggs, Tyler Lawrence Gray will play Harlan Briggs, and Armani Jackson from Grey’s Anatomy will play Everett Lang.

A fire investigator named Kristen Ramsey will be played by the famous Sarah Michelle Gellar. Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) is also part of the show. He plays Garrett Briggs, the park ranger who Luna and Harlan’s adoptive father is.

Wolf Pack Season 1 Trailer

Also, the network showed a sneak peek of both the new release at New York Comic Con, and fans are already looking forward to what’s to come. The official trailer for Wolf Pack, Do Check can be seen below.

Wolf Pack Season 1 Plot

Wolf Pack is about a boy and a girl who are teenagers. Their lives change forever when a wildfire in California wakes up a scary supernatural creature and sends it to attack a traffic jam on a highway under the burning hills.

Since this is the first among four books, the writers of the show have a lot to work with. As the series goes on, a logging company continues to threaten the home of the teen wolves, people get it missing, and the characters are always in danger of being found out.

The first book seems to be a horror novel, which may be a sign of what the rest of the books will be like. Since the first book shows them as young children, the show is making them older. Inside the second book, Lone Wolf, the wolves are teenagers, so the show’s first season may mix plot points from the initial two books.

With the full moon high in the sky, the werewolves set out now to figure out the secrets that link them all as werewolves. Based on how the plot of a Wolf Pack series is described, the show is very similar to the books