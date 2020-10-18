The Haunting of Bly Manor, Amelia Eve recounts her experience with Mike Flanagan

The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was recently released on Netflix, brought us back to a series of familiar faces that we had already had the opportunity to appreciate in The Haunting of Hill House but also introduced us to extraordinary new performers, including Amelia Eve.

The British actress who plays Jamie, the gardener of the mysterious mansion at Bly Manor who falls in love with the nanny, said she is a huge fan of the work of Mike Flanagan and revealed that he had known from the start how things would turn out.

“I knew right away what the overall story was going to be, where Jamie was going to end up, so I got to make sure that all of his backstory and everything that led to it, somehow made sense with the overall gist. It is certainly a complex story and I had to work hard to give my best“.

Among the characters he loved most during The Haunting of Hill House was Carla Gugino, with whom he was also lucky enough to collaborate on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

“Oh my God, it was a dream. Seriously, I made my dream come true. He was one of the people I wanted to work with the most because when I saw the first Haunting, I was delighted by his interpretation. She is a divine woman. My joy cannot be described. I was really very lucky to have the opportunity to work with her. “

Mike Flanagan didn’t direct all episodes of this show and left the field free to new directors: “In the beginning I had several meetings with him, where we planned how things would go. And then, every day, when the other directors started to intervene, he left them a lot of space allowing him to make whatever changes they felt were most necessary. . He wasn’t very often on set while we were shooting, but it was nice to know you could email him and he would be there. He was in contact with us even if physically. “

If you particularly loved this series, take a look at how The Haunting of Bly Manor house was born.