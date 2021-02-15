Naruto, Bleach, and Death Note: Dubbing adds by Crunchyroll.

The Crunchyroll platform issued a statement announcing that, in association with VIZ Media, one of the most important production companies in the West, they have added the Latin Spanish dubbing of the Bleach, Death Note, Naruto, and Naruto Shippuden series to their catalog in Latin America, as well like the subtitled version of Death Note. The contents were added on February 10 at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Bleach: The animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo originally aired between October 2004 and March 2012, with 366 episodes produced by Pierrot Studios. The platform has added 229 episodes with dubbing.

Death Note: The animated adaptation of the manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata originally aired between October 2006 and June 2007, with 37 episodes produced by Madhouse Studios. The platform has added the entire series with dubbing.

Naruto: The animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto originally aired between October 2002 and February 2007, with 220 episodes produced by Pierrot Studios. The platform has added the entire series with dubbing.

Naruto Shippuden: The continuation of the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto originally aired between February 2007 and March 2017, with 500 episodes produced by Pierrot Studios.

The platform has added 112 episodes with dubbing, the same ones made by financial situations regarding the license and massive piracy in Latin America, which led to it being unfinished. Stay tuned for the next update.