The Full Monty Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More Details

Produced by Simon Beaufoy and Alice Nutter, ‘The Full Monty’ is a comedy-drama series that continues the story begun in the famous British film of the same name in 1997. The original film follows a group of people who used to work in the steel mills in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, but now find themselves unemployed. Seeing the success of the Chippendales, they decide to start their own male striptease group as their financial position worsens.

After 26 years, not much has altered in the country due to the terrible policies of each new government in the second series. The majority of the original six are still struggling to make ends meet. There is a passage in the show that references the famous scene from the film without actually having the characters perform in front of an audience.

After its debut, ‘The Full Monty’ was met with universal acclaim and praised on many fronts, particularly the work of the writers and actors. We’ve got the answer if you’re wondering if “The Full Monty” will return for a second season.

The Full Monty Season 2 Renewal Status

Hulu has decided against giving The Full Monty a second season. While the show’s ratings and critical reaction were excellent, the choice was made since it was always intended to be a one-and-done.

Before deciding whether or not to renew a show, cable networks and other streaming services typically consider a number of factors, including the show’s original viewership and its subsequent viewership decline. Some shows, like Squid Game and Bridgerton & Shantaram, are quickly renewed or canceled. Sometimes a show’s fate is decided upon immediately, and other times it can take months.

In terms of both audience size and critical acclaim, The Full Monty excelled. There would be no question that The Full Monty would be renewed for a second season if the story had been written with a recurring and ongoing plot in mind from the beginning. The cast hasn’t hinted at a second season, and the show is a limited series, so don’t hold your breath waiting for the characters’ tales to continue.

The Full Monty Season 2 Release Date

Since FX has yet to renew The Full Monty for another season on Hulu, there is currently no set premiere date for Season 2. Furthermore, the showrunners have not made any official announcements. It’s possible that we could see Season 2 by the year 2025.

Since Hulu’s TV series, including Only Murders in the Building, are typically released once per year, we should expect the next season to premiere in 2024 or 2025. A report from Wbsche.org, however, claims that the show was originally conceived as a limited series, raising the risk that it won’t be renewed for a second season.

Given what we know so far about the upcoming season, we have estimated a release date of 2024–2025. Once ComingSoon has more information on Season 2, we will update this article.

The Full Monty Story

The events of “The Full Monty” are depicted in the film, but this series follows the characters Gaz, Dave, Horse, Lomper, Guy, and Gerald 26 years later. These men, now in their middle years, continue to live in Sheffield, where they face the difficulties of a deteriorating healthcare and educational system.

The Full Monty Cast

Robert Carlyle as Gary “Gaz” Schofield

Mark Addy as David “Dave” Horsfall

Lesley Sharp as Jean Horsfall

Hugo Speer as Guy

Paul Barber as Barrington “Horse” Mitchell

Steve Huison as Lomper

Paul Clayton as Dennis

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald Cooper

Miles Jupp as Darren

Talitha Wing as Destiny “Des” Schofield

Sophie Stanton as Hetty Baxter

Aiden Cook as Dean “Twiglet” Blakefield

William Snape as Nathan Schofield

Lewis Whele as Ben Schofield

Natalie Davies as Tabani

Dominic Sharkey as Cal

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip

Joshua Jo as Sang-Chol

Tupele Dorgu as Yaz

William Fox as Brian

Halima Ilter as Silvan

Emily Bevan as Yvonne

Susan Hilton as Margaret Baxter

Bruce Jones as Vince

Lisa Allen as Kath

Joe Standerline as Funeral Director

The Full Monty Season 2 Plot

The show has not been picked up for a second season by Hulu. Since there are so few specifics about The Full Monty’s second season, we have to make some educated guesses about the story. However, the upcoming season will likely continue the tale from where the last one left off.

The Full Monty Season 2 Trailer

Is there a sneak peek at The Full Monty season 2? Sadly, not at this time. No trailer is available since producers have not yet decided whether or not to revive the popular series. However, we will keep you informed when new details become available.

The Full Monty Season 1 Review

All of the original cast members, including Gaz, Dave, Horse, Lomper, and the rest, return for the sequel series of the same name. This time around, though, the story’s substance and rhythm are vastly different. The Full Monty, available on Hulu, uses a sophisticated method to examine social topics through its characters and a modern perspective. The outcomes are inconsistent yet positive overall.

In The Full Monty, the story is told in fragments, with each of the main characters getting their own episode. The original crew consists of Gaz, Dave, Lomper, Jean, and Horse; new members include Gaz’s teenage daughter Destiny and Hetty, a music teacher at the Sheffield Academy and Jean’s best friend. Gerald and Guy aren’t really big characters in the show. The characters’ reactions to a changing world provide a window into a number of themes.

Where to watch The Full Monty Season 2?

Since the first season of Full Monty is already accessible on Hulu, the second season will also premiere on the streaming service. Fans of The Full Monty are eager for additional information about the impending second season. Whether or not The Full Monty will return for a second season is still up in the air. If the series goes into production, we can expect to see it on Hulu the same way we saw the first season.