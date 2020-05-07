The French Dispatch – The Upcoming Comedy Movie: Release Date, Cast, and More!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

“The French Dispatch” is an upcoming comedy-drama movie that Wes Anderson did direct very well. People have been waiting for the movie already and so it will be a huge success hit. The film creators did announce “The French Dispatch” to premiere on 24 July 2020 earlier. But as it was not possible due to the COVID-19 threat, the new release date of the movie is 16 October 2020. However, the premiere date may still vary given the current circumstances and situations. But you will be happy to know about all the details of the film in this article.

Who will be starring in “The French Dispatch”?

Viewers have the excitement about the movie but it will get double when you will read about the amazing actors. One of the things that makes any movie interesting and popular is the star cast with such amazing talent and skills. All the cast members did put all their possible efforts to make this movie a successful piece of entertainment. But it will only be known if viewers love this comedy-drama movie or not. Let us have a look at the amazing star cast that the film includes.

Benicio del Toro as Moses Rosenthaler

Adrien Brody as Julien Cadazio

Léa Seydoux as Simone

Frances McDormand as Lucinda Krementz

Tilda Swinton as J. K. L. Berenson

Timothée Chalamet as Zeffirelli

Jeffrey Wright as Roebuck Wright

Lyna Khoudri as Juliette

Owen Wilson as Herbsaint Sazerac

Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer

Jr., Lois Smith as Upshur Clampett

Mohamed Belhadjine as Mitch Mitch

Christoph Waltz as Boris Schommers

Jason Schwartzman as Hermes Jones

The Trailer of “The French Dispatch” is Out Now!!

Of course, the amazing trailer of the movie is out now. It is possible that you will have a shower of excitement, thrill, and happiness after watching the trailer. The movie was going to release in July earlier so the film creators did launch the trailer. But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, viewers will have to wait for the launch of this comedy movie. Until then, you can have a look at the amazing trailer of “The French Dispatch”.

The French Dispatch – The Upcoming Comedy Movie: Release Date, Cast, and More!! was last modified: by

Share it: