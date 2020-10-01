The Flash, will John Wesley Shipp be in the seventh season? The actor’s response

We talk about the interpreter of Jay Garrick: After celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original The Flash, John Wesley Shipp talked about his character’s future in the next installments of The CW series.

John Wesley Shipp answered the questions of the journalists of “Den of Geek“, particularly regarding the story of Jay Garrick, which was also supposed to appear in other seasons of The Flash. Here is his comment:”I know Jay Garrick should have returned to The CW series, but at a different point in the story. The Season 6 finale hasn’t aired yet due to COVID, so some things have yet to wrap up, Eric Wallace said he wants to talk to me because he has ideas for Jay Garrick“.

He then continues: “We know Joan and Jay are on Earth-Prime, let’s see what they come up with. Considering my experiences with the group we tend to have great faith in what they decide, because it will be fun and interesting to play.“. All that remains is to wait for the next official news to find out what the fate of the famous character. If you are looking for other indiscretions on the upcoming unpublished episodes, we leave you with this news in which we talk about the seventh season of The Flash, which will be available in 2021.