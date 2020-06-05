The first footballer of the 1,000 million: Cristiano Ronaldo won the race against Messi and is the third athlete to reach that figure

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to reach USD 1 billion (REUTERS)

Beyond his soccer talent, Cristiano Ronaldo It also has a great performance in the business area. After learning about the large amounts of money he receives for his Instragram publications, it has also been confirmed that the Portuguese star of Juventus has become the first footballer in history to reach the USD 1 billion and the third athlete to reach that figure.

As reported by Forbes magazine, Christian "has won USD 105 million before taxes and fees in the last year, which placed him in the position 4 in the list of 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100"And that has also led him to win the race at Lionel Messi –Who turned professional three years after Ronaldo– in being the first soccer player in history in getting that big amount of money.

The former star of Real Madrid, who is currently 35 years old but remains among the best in the world in his sport, is the third athlete in reaching $ 1 billion while active, after Tiger Woods, who did it in 2009 when he signed a link sponsoring long-term with Nike and also Floyd Mayweather in 2017 who made big profits with the Pay per view (PPV) of his boxing matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains at Juventus to return to activity amid the coronavirus pandemic (@Cristiano)

Ronaldo, the first athlete in team sports to reach the USD 1 billion, has won 650 million during their 17 years as a professional footballer and is expected to reach 765 million in professional salary once his current contract with the Italian team ends, which ends in June 2022.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players of all time, in the most popular sport in the world, in an era in which soccer has never been so rich. He is a box office ”, said Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence, in dialogue with Forbes.

CR7, who owns his own brand of clothing, hotels and has a great deal with multinational companies, is guided by the players' agent Jorge Mendes, founder of the firm Gestifute, which has made it one of the most powerful agents in the world. Together they created an empire that has adapted very well to globalization – for example, in January it became the first person with 200 million followers on Instagram– and that they have taken advantage of the image of the Portuguese attacker.

Cristiano Ronaldo has built his empire with the help of his agent Jorge Mendes (REUTERS)

TO Christian You pay a lot of money from your agreements. For example, according to Forbes, Nike has signed a lifetime contract with him in 2016 – the same link that Michael Jordan and LeBron James have with the US firm – and pays him more than USD 20 million annually. Also other companies like Clear, Herbalife and Abbott help increase your income by about 45 millions.

"The earnings of Ronaldo in 2020 include a salary of USD 60 million, slightly less than last year due to a 30% pay cut who agreed to take this April as a result of the pandemic. Messi, who won 104 million in the last year after receiving a 70% pay cut As the coronavirus sidelined the game, it is ready to overcome the USD 1 billion in earnings of all time next year, before the end of his current contract with Barça ”, closes the article in the aforementioned economic magazine.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

More than Juventus pays him: the shocking figure Cristiano Ronaldo receives for his Instagram posts

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises at Juventus: he returned in better physical condition after the quarantine and adopted an incredible habit

The story never told: the fierce fight between Mourinho and Cristiano that left Ronaldo on the verge of tears