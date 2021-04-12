Free games for the weekend with Persona 5 Royal, Streets of Rage 4 and 26 other offers and discounts that you should take advantage of

We did not miss the appointment, so here we are. The best offers, sales, discounts And of course free games have arrived, so get ready to protect your wallet:

Free games this weekend

Steam

The Elder Scrolls Online can be played for free during this weekend and until April 13 on Steam, although you don’t keep it forever. If you like multiplayer RPGs, don’t miss the opportunity to try it.

Epic Games Store

3 out of 10: Season Two is this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store and if you download it you keep it forever. We will have to follow the adventures of the video game studio Shovelworks Studios when launching their project to the market.

PS5 and PS4

Thanks to the initiative Play at Home from PlayStation, for a few days and until April 23 you can download nine games for PS4 and PS5 for free and keep them forever. You don’t need PS Plus or meet any extra requirements, you download them and keep them, it’s that simple. Are these:

Abzû, an adventure in passing through the water, but with an unparalleled beauty. You have it for download on the PSN.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, another must-have game for virtual reality from Sony. Here is the download.

Enter the Gungeon, a crazy dungeon crawler like few others that will steal more hours than you think. Insured. You have it on the PSN.

Moss. If you’ve been wanting more PSVR games, Moss It is an absolute gem. Don’t even think about it. You can download it from here.

Paper Beast is yet another game for virtual reality on PlayStation. Be careful because it is a pretty amazing trip in every way. There goes your download.

Rez Infinite, the synaesthetic craziness of Tetsuya Mizuguchi which, in this case, can be played in virtual reality if you have the PlayStation headset. You can download it from the PSN.

Subnautica, the ideal game if you are looking for a title of survival and resource management . You will find it on the PSN.

. You will find it on the PSN. The Witness, probably one of the best puzzle games, if not the best , that we remember. Insured vice. Here is its download on the PSN.

Thumper is a weird but very, very satisfying game. It's one of pressing the right button at the right time in sync with the music, but visually it is from another planet. It can also be played in VR and you can download it from here.

Free games with subscriptions

Xbox Live Gold

This weekend, thanks to the Free Play Days with Gold, you can try one game, instead of the usual two or three. If you want to keep it after the weekend you will have to buy it:

In addition to those three titles, if you have gold You can download the following games and keep them forever as long as your subscription is active:

Dark Void (valued at 14.99 euros). If you didn’t play it on Xbox 360, here is a curious third-person shooter where the main feature is that the main character wears a jetpack and the action is very vertical .

. Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (valued at 39.99 euros). It is an action RPG with an isometric perspective that will take us to the lands of Midgard, where you will have to see your faces with the beasts of Ragnarök and give them for hair.

Playstation plus

Change of games for this month of April and we present the new batch:

Days Gone (valued at 69.99 euros). Bend Studio presents a world ravaged by a virus that infects humanity and transforms them into the living dead. Get on the bike and arm yourself to fight.

Jade's Ascension (valued at 9.99 euros). The program of PlayStation Talents It also does not miss the appointment and returns to offer nice minigames.

Oddworld: Soulstorm (valued at 49.99 euros). Abe has been through a thousand and one and hopefully this time will be the final one to find peace. Yes, the game is exclusively for PS5 users .

. Zombie Army 4: Dead War (valued at 49.99 euros). Snipers, grenades, rifles, submachine guns … anything goes to bomb the tremendous waves of Nazi zombies that will stalk you and your friends.

PC video game deals

Steam

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth for 7.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, 50% discount). It is always a good time to get your hands on one of the best rogue like never done.

never done. Euro Truck Simulator 2 for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount). With the arrival of Iberia, it is the best possible excuse to get in front of the truck and travel thousands of kilometers.

Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition for 21.24 euros (before 84.98 euros, 75% discount). Most likely we will not see Elden Ring this year, but it does not hurt to play at all expansions of one of the great titles of Master Miyazaki.

of one of the great titles of Master Miyazaki. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount). One of the most disturbing journeys into the human mind and how it can influence our perception of reality.

F1 2020 for 16.49 euros (before 54.99 euros, 70% discount). In the absence of the 2021 edition, the one from last year is good, which continues to be one of the best driving simulators.

GOG

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 31.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 20% discount). Fresh out of the oven, you face one of the best RPGs ever, now with Spanish translation .

for 31.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 20% discount). Fresh out of the oven, you face one of the best RPGs ever, now with . Spiritfarer for 16.79 euros (before 24.99 euros, 33% discount). A work that entrusts us with the mission of accompanying souls to their last rest. Precious beyond measure.

Children of Morta for 11 euros (before 21.99 euros, 50% discount). One of the greats Action RPG of the last years, in which we will control a whole family of heroes, the Bergsons.

of the last years, in which we will control a whole family of heroes, the Bergsons. Streets of Rage 4 for 17.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, 30% discount). Punching and kicking each other in the street is a plan we signed up for, in the virtual world. Plenty of action and more with its cooperative mode.

XCOM 2 for 12.49 euros (before 49.99 euros, 75% discount). Good guys tactical shooter, of which turn into a number of hilarious hours. Play the alien invasion or face it with human resistance.

The Last of Us Parte II

Video game deals on consoles

PS4

Doom Eternal for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 60%). Bust demons , move at full speed and feel the music reverberating in our ears.

, move at full speed and feel the music reverberating in our ears. The Last of Us Part II for 30.09 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 57%). A masterpiece . Naughty Dog did the seemingly impossible: bring Ellie and Joel back in one of the most anticipated sequels.

. Naughty Dog did the seemingly impossible: bring Ellie and Joel back in one of the most anticipated sequels. God of War for 20.09 euros (before 29.99 euros, 33% discount). Return of Kratos . Eight years after the third installment, the Spartan moves to Nordic lands, where he will not be exactly well received.

. Eight years after the third installment, the Spartan moves to Nordic lands, where he will not be exactly well received. Bloodborne for 15.04 euros (before 34.99 euros, discount of 57%). No, the truth is that I can’t think of any excuse for not having played it yet. You are taking time.

Persona 5 Royal for 31.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 55% discount). To this day, we still do not know how Atlus could crack such a pearl. The fact is that we have it before us and with translation to Spanish.

Xbox One

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 80%). Geralt de Rivia awaits you, with all its DLC on its back and does not want you to dodge the immense amount of hours it offers you.

awaits you, with all its DLC on its back and does not want you to dodge the immense amount of hours it offers you. Little Nightmares Complete Edition for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 75% discount). Following the arrival of the sequel, this offer is a good time to immerse yourself in their world.

Battletoads for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount). A beat’em up fresquísimo , with all kinds of mechanics that never cease to amaze you. In addition, his humor will make you laugh for a moment.

, with all kinds of mechanics that never cease to amaze you. In addition, his humor will make you laugh for a moment. Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 60% discount). Great game by Xbox Game Studios and that includes the Hive Crusher expansion in this edition.

Forza Horizon 4 for 42.24 euros (before 64.99 euros, 35% discount). Realistic driving, but with an arcade twist and a lot of ground to cover. Also has Smart Delivery feature for Xbox Series X / S.

Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 33% discount). It is Mario, the king of platforms , so you can already imagine what it plays. Yes, infinity of really original levels.

, so you can already imagine what it plays. Yes, infinity of really original levels. Splatoon 2 for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 33% discount). Talking about shooters and Nintendo is talking about Splatoon . And the second installment is a marvel in both solo and multiplayer.

. And the second installment is a marvel in both solo and multiplayer. Immortals Fenyx Rising for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount). Ubisoft gives us a really different proposal to the usual in her. Greek mythology to explore and full of humor.

to the usual in her. Greek mythology to explore and full of humor. Super Mario Party for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 33% discount). If you want to have a fuss with your friends or family, few games are going to bring you more fun in a group.

Yoshi’s Crafted World for € 39.99 (before € 59.99, 33% discount). The nice one Mario’s Dinosaur Companion It has its own adventure and is the sea of ​​enjoyable.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

News and reservations

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is getting out of hand, since since March 31 it will no longer be published in physical or digital format . You can still get it for 49.90 euros.

. You can still get it for 49.90 euros. One that has been released this April is Outriders and you can get the shooter from People Can Fly for 59.90 euros for PS5.

Outriders Day One Edition

More offers?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the aforementioned products have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.