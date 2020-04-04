The first episode of Sing "Yesterday" for Me debuts on Crunchyroll on April 4th

Share it:

Are you ready at strong emotions, to tears and to immerse yourself in the daily life of Japan, taking refuge in the characteristic alleys of the country of the Rising Sun that we have learned to know souls after souls? On April 4th on the anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, will make its debut Sing "Yesterday" for Me.

From the original title, Yesterday or Utatte, the anime is the transposition of a manga series that began back in 1997 and ended in 2015 consisting of eleven volumes and 113 chapters. If you've got to read it then you'll know it's a dramatic, sentimental and slice of life series. A series that from the preview video posted by the official Facebook page Crunchyroll, and that we reported at the bottom of the article, seems to enjoy a good technical sector at the level of animation and, from the premises, it would also seem to have a very plot compelling especially for lovers of the genre.

Citing the caption on the post published on social media by the anime streaming platform, "endless emotions are expected". Emotions that we will surely feel in following the events of a simple employee of a konbini, Rikuo Uozumi, a boy whose lack of ambition led him to finish high school and find work without worrying about a prospect of growth, and his former classmate and girlfriend Haru Nonaka, who will suddenly reappear in his life together with the tame crow from whom he is inseparable.

The anime will be composed in total from twelve episodes and will be available every Saturday evening at 8.00pm on Crunchyroll. The spring season is finally upon us and this will be just one of the many news that will debut. We have already been able to admire the first episode always released on Crunchyroll of Tower of God, anime that will consist of 13 episodes.

