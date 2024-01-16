The Family Man Season 2 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

The Amazon original series The Family Man is a drama, an action movie, and everything in between. Fans love it because all the characters are so involved in the story. As its title suggests, the show is about a man in a wealthy family who works as a top researcher for a unique unit in India’s anti-terror team called the T.A.S.C., which is based on a real organization.

The first season of The Family Man, which has 10 episodes, was streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service on September 20, 2019. It is an independent Amazon product. People love the show because of how Manoj Bajpayee plays the main character, Srikant Tiwari. Raj and DK are the two directors who work together on The Family Man’s first season and its follow-up. But the team did finish the second season smoothly as well.

I’ve always liked Director Raj and DK’s work, and Amazon Prime Video’s popularity and reach around the world made them the perfect partners for me. Samantha also says that her part in this series stands out from all the parts she has played in movies before, and she promises that her fans will be happy and shocked this time.

The Family Man Season 2 : release date

Fans are thrilled that Amazon has announced that Family Man will have a second season. A lot of fans think that Season 2 is scheduled to come out in October 2020. Manoj Bajpayee, the actor, told Bollywood Hungama in a cover story interview that filming for Family Man season two was over, but cutting is still to come.

The process of editing is taking longer than expected because of the Corona virus. All that has to be performed online. So, Season 2 might come out later than planned, but we don’t think it will be too long. The second season of Family Man will be on Prime Video on Amazon by the summer of 2020.

Fans of Family Man will be happy to hear that the show’s makers are thinking about ideas for Season 3. That means that if things go well, we might get not only one repeat, but also another season about Family Man. But plans are still being made for Season 3, and we won’t know for sure until the pandemic of the Corona virus is over.

The Family Man Season 2 : Cast

Srikant Tiwari, a family man, is the primary protagonist of the TV show The Family Man. He is played by the talented actor Manoj Bajpayee. Season 2 of Family Man will be great, and Mrs. Samantha Akkineni, who is married to the most famous Telugu star, Mr. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, will be making her appearance on the OTT platform. Samantha Akkineni was a well-known actress who has been in a lot of Hollywood hits in Tamil and Telugu. Here is a list of stars we will be seeing in season 2 of The Family Man:

Priyanka Mani

Sharib Hashmi

Darshan

Sharad Kelkar

Sunny Hinduja

Shreya Dhanwantary

Vedant Sinha

Mahek Thakur

Madhav Naresh

Pawan Chopra

Hari Shankar

Gul Panag

The Family Man Season 2 : Trailer Release

The Family Man Season 2 : Storyline

People celebrated Moosa’s death at the end of the first season of Family Man. On the opposite hand, Milind as well as Zoya got into a fun fight. Besides this, the poisonous fumes that leaked from an industrial plant near Delhi are a cause for concern, and the gas truck is about to blow up.

But Srikant Tiwari comes back in season 2 to handle the chemical assault while keeping his personal and work lives in balance. A bad guy named Raji is chosen from the National Agency to take Moosa’s place after Moosa dies. Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni, has a lot of dark secrets and an attitude that is all over the place.

Karim’s girlfriend gets her hands on a crucial video that can be used as proof that Karim is not guilty. When the tape goes popular on social media, Srikant Tiwari will likely be shown to be a killer. Season 2 of The Family Man will definitely be a full-on web series. There will be so many new surprises that the show will end on a high note.

The crime action show is about a man from the middle class who works as an information officer for the National Investigation Agency’s T.A.S.C. team. He is trying to keep the country safe from terrorists, but he also has to keep his family safe from the effects of his bad, secret, and low-paying job.

We saw how hard Manoj along with his team worked in their inaugural season to protect the country from Zulfiqar, a dangerous terrorist mission. T.A.S.C. knows that Moosa’s plan is to make New Delhi experience a gas horror again.

The pressure has hit a critical point in the final scene of the initial season, and the poisonous gases have begun to leak. Suddenly, one of the barrels breaks open because it has reached the critical pressure. The first season ends with a shocking ending.