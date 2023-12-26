The Fabulous Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to South Korean dramas, The Fabulous is tops. Before it goes up on Netflix, it is already one of the most talked-about forthcoming dramas.

Netflix is the creator of this romantic Korean drama. Gill Pictures is producing it, while Kim Jung-Hyun is the director. This drama was written by Kim Ji-hee and Im Jin-seon. The original release date of this series was October 31, 2022; however, it has been pushed back to November 4, 2022, because of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush case.

This forthcoming series lives up to its name by promising to wow viewers.

The Fabulous Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, The Fabulous has not been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The show’s and the performers’ immense popularity suggest that the fashion drama will likely be revived for a second season.

Given that it was launched on Netflix over the holiday season, The Fabulous quickly rose to the top ten TV shows on the streaming site following its December 23 release.

The show’s renewal for a second season is still pending, according to official sources. We anticipate that The Fabulous isn’t going to be renewed since the program had a very simple finale with no unfinished business and because the majority of Korean dramas only last for one season.

The Fabulous Season 2 Release Date

The release date of the series’s second season is still unknown. It is hard to tell whether the series will be renewed for a second season until the first season begins, as the launch date of the first season was delayed. The best release date would be in 2024 if there is a renewal.

The Fabulous Storyline

The first season of The Fabulous centers on its protagonist, Ji-eun, a public relations specialist for a high-end label. Two of her closest friends are famous people: Joseph, a fashion designer, and Seon-ho, a model. One of Ji-eun’s former flames, Ji Woo-min, is a photographer who happens to work in the same field as her other acquaintances.

Even though she has moved on from Woo-min, Ji-eun is still having relationship problems with her current boyfriend, Rublani, a businessman and the CEO of a high-end fashion label. Although she is being challenged in all her relationships, at work, and in her love life, Woo-min continues to provide him comfort, and she strives to establish a balance in all these areas.

The Fabulous Cast

Choi Min-ho as Ji Woo-min

Chae Soo-bin as Pyo Ji-eun

Lee Sang-woon as Joseph

Park Heejung as Ye Seon-ho

Kim Min-kyu as Shim Do-young

Choi Hee-jin as Ahn Nam-hee

Shin Dong-mi as Oh

Lee Mi-do as Hong Ji-seon

Jeon Soo-kyeong as Jang Ok-jin

Choi Won-myeong as Lee Nam-jin

Lim Ki-hong as Thierry Henri

Lee Si-woo as Esther

Byun Jun-seo as Cho Gang-woo

Kang Na-ru as Jung Hye-na

Jeon Shin-hwan as Chief Do

Seo Soo-hee as JD

The Fabulous Season 2 Plot

Although most Korean dramas only run for one season, The Fabulous’s status as a Netflix original makes it possible that the program will be renewed for a second season. However, it appears very doubtful at this point.

If The Fabulous is renewed for another season, though, we’ll get to see Seon-ho handle the challenges of a foreign nation as she continues her modeling career in New York. While running his designer line, Mr. Joseph will also oversee operations for Theirry, a Parisian brand, in Seoul.

However, with her new obligations making her busier than ever, Woo-min and Ji-eun may have more relationship difficulties as she struggles to find time for him. As Woo-min plans to tour the globe for fashion weeks, taking street photos in places like New York, Paris, Milan, and more, he may grow far from her.

The Fabulous Season 2 Trailer

So far, there has been no word on when or if a trailer for Season 2 of The Fabulous will be ready. No one will know whether the first season is any good until it premieres online and viewers can see it for themselves. You may anticipate seeing the season two trailer in one sitting before the end of 2023 if the show is renewed. You might also see the first season trailer on YouTube or Netflix if you’re interested.

Where to watch The Fabulous?

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming service for the new Korean drama The Fabulous, including all episodes of the first season.