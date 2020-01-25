The ESL Vodafone Championship returns between news and a great live event

Share it:

L'ESL Vodafone Championship, the longest-lived Italian esports championship in Italy is ready to start with a new season, with some news and a great final that will take place at Comicon of Naples from April 30 to May 3.

The largest and longest-running Italian export tournament will start on February 1st, with online qualifications and related relegations to make way for the regular season that will end in late April.

The best players and teams of the boot, therefore, will begin to compete in the playoffs that will lead to contend, from April 30 to May 3, the title of Italian champion at the Comicon of Naples, and win a total prize money of € 20,000.

The three titles selected for this edition see the great return of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Clash Royale and the new entry of Brawl Stars.

The choice to insert a second Mobile title is supported by the numbers of the last Report on exports to Italy – created by AESVI / Nielsen – which tell of a country where 81% of the fan base said they were playing video games on a smartphone.

ESL Vodafone Championship will also have the Euronics support – already a global partner – who will accompany the tournament on its growth path, promoting its brand and the entire movement at national level.

"The renewal of the partnership allows Vodafone and ESL to pool their know-how to strengthen the video game market in Italy and involve more and more fans", he has declared Matteo Stroscio, Product Owner Mass Market of Vodafone Italia. "Furthermore, the arrival of a "mobile game" within one of the most popular competitions at an international level represents a new milestone for esports and mobile gaming, which in the near future, also thanks to the development of 5G, will offer a truly revolutionary gaming experience. In this scenario, Vodafone's goal is to guarantee gamers the best possible gaming experience thanks to all the quality of the Giga Network 5G ".

"The ESL championship is the premier class of exports to Italy" he has declared Daniel Schmidhofer, CEO of ESL Italia. "For over 15 years, tradition and innovation have been best combined in our business and allow us to involve new audiences every year, thanks to a formula appreciated by the public. This year, then, the big news is represented by the national finals to be held at the Comicon in Naples, the perfect setting for our project".

It will be possible to follow the live streaming of the matches from Tuesday to Thursday on the Twitch channel and all updates on the official ESL Gaming Pro portal.