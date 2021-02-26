The Eminence in Shadow: Daisuke Aizawa’s exceptional fantasy isekai will become an anime!

Great news for all isekai lovers because The Eminence in Shadow, l’apprezzatissima operay di Daisuke Aizawa e Anri Sakano, will soon receive an anime adaptation. The first novel was published in 2018 and has been an incredible success in Japan, where – to date – the first five volumes have already been published.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that The Eminence in Shadow is a series of light novels in the process of being serialized, the first chapter of which was published in May 2018 on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Kadokawa saw potential in the project and decided to acquire the rights, also giving the green light for a manga adaptation on Comp Ace, a magazine in which works of the caliber of Overlord, Bofuri and Higurashi: When They Cry are serialized.

Yen Press, the publishing house in charge of distribution in the US, describes the plot as follows: “Cid Kagenoh has never wanted to become the protagonist or the final boss of a story, but the brilliant mind behind all events, the “great manipulator” … or at least, to be able to make everyone believe that he is! After being the victim of a fatal accident, Cid is reincarnated in a new world, and is ready to stage his grand plan to live the adventure of his dreams. Thanks to his vivid imagination, Cid manages to recruit the first members of his organization by inventing the story of a shadow sect that wants to destroy the world. Well, luckily for him, the story is far from false and everyone takes it seriously! Will he be able to lead his team to victory when he’s the only one who doesn’t know the truth?“.

The Eminence in Shadow is primarily a comedy work, even if there are more or less marked action elements. No details on the adaptation have been revealed for the time being, but the April issue of Comp Ace should reveal more information.

What do you think of it? Will you give it a chance? Let us know in the comments! For other news on the anime front, we remind you that the new edition of Anime Japan will soon start, in which many new series will be presented including the next Netflix originals.