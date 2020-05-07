The Eddy : Netflix announced new Series

Share it:

Netflix announced new Series the Eddy

Recently, Netflix reveals the release date, cast, and production details of The Eddy Web series. It is the American Mini Web series. This series is adapted from the French Musical Drama Series. Let’s check out remaining details of The Eddy in next portion

Production Details of the Eddy

The complete story of The Eddy is completed in 7 Episodes and it is directed by multiple directors. The Eddy Series is directed by Houda Benyamina, Damien Chazelle, and Laila. The same goes for the writers, Screenplay, and concept is written by Alan Poul, Jack Thorne, and Marrakchi. Series will release in three languages English, French, and Arabic. The Original Background Score and Music is produced by Randy Kerber and Glen Ballard.

The storyline of The Eddy

Elliot Udo is the owner of the Paris Jazz Club and The Eddy storyline is revolve around the owner. One day club is trapped by nuisance people and many dangerous people; they are making a plan to Kill Club Owner. On the other hand, Elliot fights back against the dangerous people to protect his club, band business, and his younger daughter. How he survives and fights for that you have to binge-watch at Netflix.

Who will act in The Eddy?

Eddy is the biggest project of Jack Throne and they select the star cast wisely that can justice their character with easy in the show. Here, we have listed out some actors that will perform in The Eddy.

Joanna Kulig as Maja, Andre Holland as Elliot Udo, Amandla Stenberg as Julie, Joanna Kulig as Maja, Alexis Manenti as a Serbian thug, Melissa George as Alison Jenkins and Leila Bekhti as Amira, these are the lead cast who share several screen space in The Eddy.

Official Trailer of The Eddy was released on Netflix you can watch it there; it was released on 14 April. All 8 episodes of The Eddy will be released on 8 May 2020.

