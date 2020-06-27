The drastic physical change of Fernando Alonso in the quarantine that caused a furore on social networks

Share it:

Fernando Alonso surprised his followers with his shocking physical change (@fernandoalo_oficial)

It has happened to many people that quarantine for him coronavirus It has motivated them to exercise more to take advantage of free time and confinement, but few have achieved what the Spanish did. Fernando Alonso, former pilot of Ferrari in the Formula 1, who has revolutionized social networks by being much thinner than usual.

The ex two-time F1 world champion (2005, 2006) has shared a photo on his account Instagram that left his followers speechless. "Discovering new paths", wrote the Spanish, who left the queen category in 2018.

In the image, Alonso poses with his mountain bike in the middle of nature and looks much skinnier than before. Sports a jersey Red and one black shoe that expose their new figure.

Apparently while you wait motor racing to resume and defines his future, the Asturian pilot of 38 years he is taking care of his physique to the maximum. Is remarkable thinness It has not gone unnoticed by fans, who have filled the post with comments about it. "How skinny are you Fernando", "You're staying in the Fer chassis !!", "How many days have you gone without eating?" and "You're fine" were some of the responses he received.

Fernando Alonso announced his retirement from Formula 1 in August 2018 (Reuters)

Fernando Alonso is a renowned lover of cycling and riding a bike. “I am in love with the bicycle. I grew up watching indurain on TV. He and parakeet are the ones that marked me the most ”he recently commented in an interview with The Bicycle Café Castellón.

Alonso he said he has road and mountain bike and that he loves to go out to visit his place of residence. It is currently in Switzerland, so it uses the mountain bike more. "It seems to me very demanding discipline both mentally and physically and that excites me. When I was living in Dubai I left the bike a little because there are only freeways there. Before, I used to make an average of between 12,000 and 15,000 kilometers a year"He commented.

For now Fernando Alonso he is waiting to get behind the wheel of a car. After his participation in January in the Dakar Rally and had to go on hiatus for the pandemic of coronavirus. Now the Spanish pilot plans to compete in the 500 miles from Indianapolis next August 23, but with a view to next year, his return to Formula 1.

