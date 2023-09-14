The Devil’s Plan Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 1 of The Devil’s Plan is a forthcoming Korean television series. Within one week, twelve contestants will be competing in a succession of mental games on a reality television program.

The contestant who successfully completes the most activities will be designated the ultimate victor and awarded 500 million won.

The Devil’s Plan Season 1 Release Date

The first season of The Devil’s Plan has been eagerly awaited by many K-drama fans. It is a reality survival program in that twelve contestants will be competing against one another for one week to determine the victor, who will receive a substantial financial incentive.

Creators of The Devil’s Plan Season 1 announced the premiere date of the first episode on August 30, 2023, so mark your calendars and start planning a viewing party. The first episode of the series will premiere on September 26, 2023.

The Devil’s Plan Season 1 Cast

Ha Seok-jin – K-drama actor

Cho Yeon-woo – Professional Go player

Lee Hye-sung – Freelance announcer

Lee Si-won – K-drama actress

Boo Seung-kwan, aka Seungkwan – K-pop idol and Seventeen member

Seo Dong-joo – US-based lawyer

Park Kyung-lim – Comedian, actress, and Daesang winner

Guillaume Patry – Canadian gamer and pro poker player

Kwedo – Blue House’s former policy advisor

Kwak Joon-bin – Travel YouTuber

Seo Yoo-min – American orthopaedic surgeon

Kim Dong-jae – College student and pro poker player

The Devil’s Plan Season 1 Trailer

The Devil’s Plan Season 1 Plot

Continues: “Participants, including celebrities, influencers, and recruits for this game, begin with the devil’s suggestion to take off their online masks and reveal their true identities.”

The forthcoming reality series “The Devil’s Plan” is an exciting mind-game survival competition that pits contestants against one another. A compelling synopsis is provided by Netflix for the series.

In this one-of-a-kind and riveting entertainment program, celebrities, influencers, and recruits compete in a high-stakes game with the chance to win a staggering 500 million Korean won.

The game begins with a enthralling proposition through the devil, encouraging the contestants to reveal their true identities and discard their social facades.

As the competition unfolds, the contestants navigate a world for mental diversions and strategic maneuvers, which tests their limits and reveals their innermost secrets.

The series promises the exhilarating and thrilling journey through the depths in human nature, complete with challenging obstacles and a dogged pursuit of victory.

