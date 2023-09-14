Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Buried in Barstow has become an American action-thriller drama film developed for the Lifetime channel under the direction of Howard Deutch and Hiro Koda.

It focuses on a single mom, Hazel King, who battles to safeguard her daughter from the life she led when she was protecting the defenseless.

Monica Castellanos, Laura Notarianni, Michael Rosenberg, Eric Scott Woods, Angie Harmon, David Rambo, and Stan Spry are the series’ executive producers.

Buried in Barstow constitutes a action-thriller that focuses on Hazel, her evil past, and her determined efforts to protect her sole child, Joy King.

Numerous individuals who have already viewed the first portion of the film have enthusiastically pondered the show’s future potential.

Recently, please cease speculating about the show’s future and peruse the article. The majority of fans are familiar with certain Buried in Barstow film-related news.

Buried in Barstow introduced for the first time on Lifetime Network a somber and gritty style of programming.

In addition, viewers of Lifetime are unquestionably tolerant of this change. Anyway, the film concluded on a cliffhanger, indicating that Buried in Barstow Part 2 could be a potential sequel.

Concurrently, we are analyzing everything we be aware of the potential sequel to Buried Barstow.

We will determine the potential release date for the next sequel based on the release of the first installment and interviews.

Hazel will do anything to protect her daughter, Joy, even if it entails submerging her lover six feet underground.

Joy is the reason she chose a secure existence in a rural café over her grim past in Las Vegas.

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date

The première of the series occurred on June 4, 2022. The first film ended about the words “To Be Continued” on screen, so we see that Hazel is wounded by someone who also kidnaps her coworker Javier.

She is abandoned at her café, and Elliot attempts to save her. Regarding the second section, Lifetime stated that it will consist of a series of films.

Unknown is the number of intended sequels, but one has been confirmed. According to executive producer Harmon, the number of episodes will be between six and eight, depending on the response of the audience.

However, there are currently no updates regarding the production for the film’s second installment. Therefore, the release date of Buried in Barstow Part 2 has not yet been determined.

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Cast

Angie Harmon as Hazel King

Lauren Richards as Joy King

Kristoffer Polaha as Elliot

Timothy Granaderos as Travis

Bruce McGill as Von

Jessica A. Caesar as Simone

Ben Cain as Perry Gamble

Matt Cornwell as Willy

George Paez as Javier

Brendan Patrick Connor as Rudy

G-Rod as Phil

Exie Booker as Carl

Casey Mills as Conrad

Curtis Lyons

Nelson Bonilla as Deputy Navarro

Chris TC Edge as Casino High Roller

Scott Hunter as Kurt

Anthony Reynolds as Walter Chernov

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Trailer

Buried In Barstow Part 2 Plot

The producers have yet to comment on the plot of Buried in Barstow 2. However, it should be noted that the movie’s filmmakers have not verified a sequel, despite a notation at the conclusion of the first film indicating a continuation.

The sequel will pick up where one film left off, but for now, let’s review what transpired in the original.

It centered on Hazel King, a bartender in Barstow, California, who returns to her hometown after a stint as an assassin in Las Vegas.

Hazel and Elliot develop an affair, although Hazel is unaware that Elliot works for her father. The conclusion of the first film left many concerns for the sequel.

Now, the sequel will provide all the answers, including the outcome of Javier’s abduction and whether or not Hazel survived after getting shot by someone.

Given the general storyline of the first film, the forthcoming sequel will contain a great deal of shocks and excitement, and fans for the film are avidly anticipating its release.

Given that the film is about the criminal underworld, the filmmakers may decide to introduce new and intriguing characters for more exhilarating moments.

Javier is abducted while Elliot discovers Hazel covered in blood in the center of the street. As the credits roll, the “to be continued” message is displayed.

It appears that the first film only scrapes the surface. Hazel finally severs her ties to the past by shooting Von.

She also murders Phil, but in an cruel reversal of fate, she dies in the final moments of the film.

There is plenty of area for exploration in the sequel. The conclusion of the first film left several plot threads untied.

First, we do not know if Hazel is alive or deceased. Her destiny can go either way, but the odds are that she will survive. If she is still alive, the conversation between Elliot and her is still due.

Also to be determined is whether or not Joy rejoins the medical school. After Von’s demise, repercussions will ensue. Similarly, Javier’s life appears to be in danger, and we will also observe his outcome.

However, it appears that Willy, Rudy, and Carl will continue to eat breakfast at the café for as long as Hazel decides for them.

In an interview, the creator stated, “I’d like for there to be between six and eight [movies], and ideally we’ll be able to make that happen.

I envisioned this as more of a series. However, I appreciate Tom’s vision for it as two-hour movie segments.”