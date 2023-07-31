Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2: Release Date, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

Malicious Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2 premieres on July 3! After 12 episodes and a finale on March 28, 2023, a second season is in the works. Three new cast members for Season 2 were announced by the anime’s creators.

In Malevolent Spirits, the protagonist, Hyma Kunato, struggles to overcome his resentment of the ‘Tsukumogami’ (Japanese for “evil spirits”) and learns to coexist with the spirits that destroyed his life in a way that has never been done before in Japanese literature. The manga has already shown to be enjoyable thanks to its blend of action, intrigue, and the supernatural; now fans are eager to see what the anime has in store.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2

Without fresh chapters or any other information, many fans of Onigunsou’s manga were dissatisfied and eventually forgot that the series ever existed. However, the return and renewed interest of fans was sparked by the premiere of the first season. Let’s review what we know about the show while we await for the next season.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2 Release Date

Get ready to be swept away by stunning images, captivating narratives, and unique characters. Mononogatari’s continuing success has prompted the creators to release a new volume in the series. Each new episode will premiere on Wednesday in Japan, but on Tuesday elsewhere.

Episode 1 TBA Tue Jul 04, 2023

Episode 2 TBA Tue Jul 11, 2023

Episode 3 TBA Tue Jul 18, 2023

Episode 4 TBA Tue Jul 25, 2023

Episode 5 TBA Tue Aug 01, 2023

Episode 6 TBA Tue Aug 08, 2023

Episode 7 TBA Tue Aug 15, 2023

Episode 8 TBA Tue Aug 22, 2023

Episode 9 TBA Tue Aug 29, 2023

Episode 10 TBA Tue Sep 05, 2023

Episode 11 TBA Tue Sep 12, 2023

Episode 12 TBA Tue Sep 19, 2023

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Storyline

Tsukumogami, or “marebito,” are spirits that materialize as relics of the past. Despite being a member of the Saenome clan who is tasked with silently returning them back to their home world, Hyouma Kunato despises them because one of them took something very valuable from him. In an effort to help Hyouma overcome his hatred, his grandfather sends him to live with Botan Nagatsuki, a girl who owns six “friendly” tsukumogami, and nurtures them as a family.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cast

Hyōma Kunato Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka

The heir to the Kunato house of Saenome based in Tokyo.

A young college student who lives with several benevolent tsukumogami in the Nagatsuki house.

One of the several benevolent tsukumogami living in the Nagatsuki house.

One of the several benevolent tsukumogami living in the Nagatsuki house.

One of the several benevolent tsukumogami living in the Nagatsuki house.

One of the six benevolent tsukumogami living in the Nagatsuki house.

One of the several benevolent tsukumogami living in the Nagatsuki mansion.

Taiju’s only daughter. For unknown reasons, she is searching for the same tsukumogami that killed Hyoma’s siblings.

The head of Kadomori House based in Kyoto.

Taiju’s eldest son.

Taiju’s second son.

Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki Itsuki Voiced by: Azusa Tadokoro

i Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa Tsuzumi Voiced by: Kōhei Fukuhara

Voiced by: Mika Doi Fukie Voiced by: Yusuke Shirai

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2 Plot

Hyoma Kunato holds a profound grudge against the Tsukumogami because of the terrible death of his siblings at their hands. He has no idea that it is his family’s responsibility to help the Tsukumogami end their war.

Hyoma’s grandfather, frustrated by his grandson’s hostility, sends him to live with Botan Nagatsuki, a young woman who loves the Tsukumogami like a second family.

Hyoma and Botan take on an arduous journey together, encountering obstacles and resolving their divergent perspectives on the Tsukumogami as they go. They begin to examine their ideas, connect, and look for understanding as they share their stories in an effort to find peace in their differences.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari has a brand new main trailer.

Where to watch Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 2?

Like the last season, the new one will premiere on July 3 at 12:00 am, or effectively July 4 at midnight, on the Tokyo MX and BS11 networks and on the ABEMA streaming service. It will air on AT-X, as well as Tochigi TV. In addition, it is likely that fans will be allowed to watch Mononogatari season 2 on Crunchyroll, as the service licensed it and simultaneously showed the first season of the anime globally, excluding Asia.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Season 1 Rating

The first season of Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari has been well-received by fans. Many viewers appreciated the blend of the otherworldly and human drama. IMDb gave the first season a 6.8/10 and Crunchyroll gave it 4.7/5 stars.

Is Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari worth watching?

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari got off to a good start, with nearly no complaints from viewers about the first season. Many reviewers and viewers were impressed by the series’ promising debut, thanks to its novel plot and setting. Ninety percent of its audience understood Kunato’s plight and agreed that he had good reason to be bitter toward the spirits given what they’d done to him.

The smooth animation puts the audience right in the middle of the action. This supernatural anime stands out for delving into the spirits’ backstories and motivations, which helps to humanize them. Among the many new anime this year, this one is sure to stick out.