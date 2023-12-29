The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This light novel series by Nigojū, titled The Detective Is Already Dead (or Tanmoshi), is his first work. It has been published in Japan by Media Factory’s MF Bunko J since November 2019 and falls under the fantasy genre. After spending three years as Detective Siesta’s assistant, high school student Kimihiko Kimizuka attempts to go back to her regular life in this light novel.

Since May 2020, Media Factory has also begun publishing a manga adaptation. An anime series premiered on Japanese television in July 2021. Here, you will find all the information you need on the highly anticipated second season of The Detective Is Already Dead.

The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2 Renewal Status

Production has begun on Season 2 of The Detective Is Already Dead, which is great news for all of the show’s fans. The MF Bunko J Summer Festival in 2022 was the very event that guaranteed the renewal.

The second season was confirmed with the release of a trailer and original artwork. The anticipation for the new anime season has been over the roof ever since the artwork and trailer were released.

It was unexpected that the program would be renewed so quickly, even though it had already been announced. However, with the return of the core characters, the anime is almost ready to go.

Takao Kanon will play Saikawa Yui, Nagai Arata will play Kimizuka Kimihiko, Miyashita Saki will play Siesta, and Taketatsu Ayana will play Natsunagi Nagisa. Crunchyroll and Muse Communication will license Season 2 of The Detective Is Already Dead, according to the broadcasting partners.

The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2 Release Date

The company behind The Detective has already passed away, and fans are waiting impatiently for word from the creators. After what seems like an eternity, the studio has finally renewed this anime series, so fans can now start getting their fix.

Season 2 will likely premiere in early 2024 since the developers experienced minimal concerns with the last edition, but unfortunately, an official date has not been revealed just yet.

The Detective Is Already Dead Story

Kimihiko Kimizuka has been a troublemaker since he was a little boy. He claims that he was born with a predisposition that puts him in precarious situations. These include being coerced into joining a flash mob while out for a stroll, discovering a drug deal between underworld figures by chance, and being present at crime scenes frequently enough to be suspected on occasion.

While on an international trip in his third year of junior high, he encountered Siesta, a lady who calls herself a “legendary detective.” She had abducted him and forced him to carry luggage.

Kimihiko, coerced into being her sidekick, helped her foil an aircraft hijacking, but not before learning about shadowy groups. Over three years, despite Siesta’s persistent pestering, Kimihiko agreed to be her sidekick, and the two of them solved an endless amount of crimes.

As he attempts to solve fresh crimes that come his way, Kimihiko is once again faced with the ghosts of his past in his last year of high school. Since the detective is deceased, the reality that he is referred to as a detective greatly annoys him.

The Detective Is Already Dead Cast

Kimihiko Kimizuka Voiced by: Arata Nagai (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English)

Voiced by: Arata Nagai (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English) Siesta Voiced by: Saki Miyashita (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English)

Voiced by: Saki Miyashita (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English) Nagisa Natsunagi Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Arryn Zech (English)

Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Arryn Zech (English) Yui Saikawa Voiced by: Kanon Takao (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Kanon Takao (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Charlotte Arisaka Anderson Voiced by: Saho Shirasu (Japanese); Megan Shipman (English)

Voiced by: Saho Shirasu (Japanese); Megan Shipman (English) Hel Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English)

Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English) Fūbi Kase Voiced by: Mai Fuchigami (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English)

Voiced by: Mai Fuchigami (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English) Chameleon Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); Kellen Goff (English)

Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); Kellen Goff (English) Bat Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Kayleigh McKee (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Kayleigh McKee (English) Cerberus Voiced by: Jouji Nakata (Japanese); Steven Kelly (English)

Voiced by: Jouji Nakata (Japanese); Steven Kelly (English) Alicia Voiced by: Maria Naganawa (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2 Plot

The first season concluded with Kimizuka and Siesta teaming up to battle Chameleon. The essence of Nagisa’s inner being was returned to Siesta. Once the combat ended, she returned control of her body to Nagisa. Finally, the series concludes with them having a conversation at a pub, where they talk about what’s to come.

In a flashback seen before the closing credits, Siesta advises Kimizuka to keep in his memory the name of the girl who would rouse him from his slumber. The fact that the girl’s name turns out to be Nagisa ties the first season together from the very beginning.

Season 2 will reveal the characters’ backstories and connections, as well as the unique growth of their love relationships, according to this indication. Nagisa and Siesta also have a profound connection.

The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2: Is there enough source material?

There are nine volumes of the Detective Is Already Dead light novel and five volumes of the manga. The first season of the anime only covered two volumes of the light novels; therefore, there are still seven more volumes to be depicted.

The anime is strictly based on the light novels, so keep that in mind. The Detective Is Already Dead: The Lost Memory, a manga spin-off series, debuted in January 2021 of the same year. The fourth volume was finished in September 2022.

The next seven volumes, including an entire spin-off manga series, will nevertheless be animated. The light book is now underway for a few months, so there is enough content for three entire seasons. If fans turn a blind eye, there is enough for two more seasons. In addition, spin-off series may also get original animation or a feature film.

The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2 Trailer

Below, you can see a high-quality promotional film teaser that the creators of The Detective Is Already Dead sent to fans in anticipation of the impending second season.

Manga artists Mugiko, Poni, Moyashi Ime, and Umibōzu—who created the initial concepts for the light novels—also published celebratory artwork with this film.

Where to watch The Detective Is Already Dead?

You might watch the first season on Crunchyroll or Funimation. Considering these two sites often stream anime, it’s safe to assume they will also provide the second season to their audience.