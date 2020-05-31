The details of the UFC return to Las Vegas: Burns had a great night

Share it:

Brazilian Gilbert Burns (blue) attacks former champion Tyron Woodley (red) on the UFC's return to Las Vegas. Photo: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas became dazzled again with the return of UFC to your nights. In the evening of Nevada the main protagonist was Gilbert Burns, who dominated the former weight champion welter Tyron Woodley to win for unanimous decision.

Instead, the most controversial moment was in charge of the Brazilian Augusto Sakai, who took advantage a prohibited maneuver that went unnoticed to clinch a split decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov, in the penultimate duel of the first UFC event in his hometown since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The event was held without the presence of the public in the UFC Apex, a small gym with facilities to broadcast the battles on the platform's corporate campus.

Bulgarian Blagoy Ivanov (red) hits Augusto Sakai (blue) in the penultimate fight of the evening. Photo: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

In the main battle, Burns (19-3) dominated the fight on his feet and on the ground, finishing the most important fight of the night with what was probably the most important victory of his career, and the sixth consecutive one he has achieved since july 2018, including four in a row since he returned to weight welter.

From the moment he knocked down his rival in the first round and until his resounding end, the Brazilian based in Florida forcefully defeated one of the pesos welter most consolidated in history and defended his campaign for a combat with Kamaru Usman, who is your training partner. The judges gave the five rounds of Burns, with scores of 50-45, 50-44, and 50-44.

After a break from eight weeks, UFC returned to competition with three events in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida. Further, aims to hold almost weekly bouts during the summer within his extensive contract with ESPN. The fights have moved to the platform headquarters after the Nevada Sports Commission agreed three days ago to allow the return of combat sports.

