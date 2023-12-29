The Demon Prince of Momochi House Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

For those who have been patiently waiting, “The Demon Prince of Momochi House” will soon be available as an anime. Many fans are looking forward to the publication of the first episode of The Demon Prince of Momochi House in the next year.

Aoi Shouoto’s romantic supernatural manga has a mix of comedy, mystery, and fantastical qualities that readers find irresistible. Since then, anticipation of the anime adaptation has been building among fans. The following page contains comprehensive details on the Demon Prince of Momochi House.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House Release Date

According to an announcement made by the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime NYC 2023, The Demon Prince of Momochi House is scheduled to launch on January 5, 2023.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House Story

An orphan girl called Himari Momochi gets a mystery letter on her sixteenth birthday; this sets the stage for the events that unfold in The Demon Prince of Momochi House. According to the document, she is the proud owner of a home known as “The Momochi House.”

Since Himari has no ties to her biological family and is an orphan, she jumps at the chance to enter the home and claim her wealth. She had no idea that the mansion served as a physical and spiritual barrier and that it was haunted.

Upon entering the house, she encounters Aoi Nanamori, the prince of demons and the mansion’s protector, who wards off evil spirits. Ise and Yukari, his buddies, live with him as well.

She ignored their warnings and made a solemn promise to force all three of them to leave the mansion immediately. After Himari is attacked by a youkai, she discovers that the mansion leads to the spirit realm.

Himari begins to suspect that she, and not Aoi, was designated as guardian when she moves in with the three of them. However, Aoi is destined to remain at the house as long as she does her task. Over time, his presence will go away. Himari says she will liberate Aoi from the housebound curse.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House Cast

Himari Momochi Voiced by: Natsumi Kawaida

Voiced by: Natsumi Kawaida Aoi Nanamori Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka

Voiced by: Takeo Ōtsuka Yukari Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana

Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana Ise Voiced by: Yūki Ono

Voiced by: Yūki Ono Kasha Voiced by: Taku Yashiro

Voiced by: Taku Yashiro Takamura Nachi Voiced by: Wataru Hatano

The Demon Prince of Momochi House Trailer

In the opening scene of the trailer, Himari Momochi, the heroine of The Demon Prince of Momochi Mansion, is taken aback when she discovers that her mansion has unexpected guests.

The home was left to her in her parent’s estate, according to a letter that was delivered to her. But as she looks over, she sees Aoi Nanamori, Ise, and Yuakri—his friends—telling her to get out of the house. While Himari continues to be adamant, a Yokai tries to attack her.

This is when it hits her: Aoi is the house’s guardian spirit, and the mansion is perched precariously on the boundary between the living and the dead.

It dawns on Himari as well that Aoi is confined inside the house and has vanished from the actual world. Just as she makes up her mind to lend Aoi a hand, the video cuts to a static screen that displays the release date.