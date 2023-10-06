Ahiru no Sora Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of the Japanese basketball anime “Ahiru no Sora” has been avidly anticipated by fans for over two years. The viewers’ anticipation and exhilaration have been palpable.

Since its manga début in 2003, this extraordinary basketball series adapted from Takeshi Hinata’s manga has captivated audiences.

With more than fifty volumes published or a devoted fanbase, it was only a matter of weeks before an anime adaptation appeared on our screens.

This article explores the most recent updates and rumors regarding the possible return of this adored series.

Ahiru no Sora Season 2 Release Date

Ahiru No Sora is a prominent Japanese anime television series that premiered on 2 October 2019. In order for an anime to be renewed, it must possess two essential qualities.

Ahiru no Sora Season 2 Cast

Yuki Kaji narrates Kurumatani

Yuma Uchida provides Momohara Hanazono’s voice

Chiaki Hanazono has a voice provided by Katsuyuki Konishi

The voice of Kenji Natsume is provided by Kisho Taniyama

Taku Yashiro provides Shinchi Yasuhara S voice

For Kaname Shigeyoshi, Mamoru Miyano delivers the voice

Chado Horii provides Ryuhei Nabeshima’s voice

Masahiro Saki is represented by KENN

The voice of Madoka Yabuchi is provided by Sayaka Senbongi

The voice of Yuka Kurumatani is provided by Aya Endo

Kazuya Nakai provides Shinichi Chiba’s voice

Nai Nanao is sung by Yuna Taniguchi

Ahiru no Sora Season 2 Trailer

Ahiru no Sora Season 2 Plot

The narrative revolves around Sora, a fifteen-year-old youth who has desired to play basketball since he was a child. He makes all of our efforts to attain his objective.

With a height of 149 cm, he could never have envisaged playing in an expert league, but his perseverance prevented him from quitting.

He tried to join a basketball club shortly after enrolling at a new school. Nonetheless, what he observed struck him.

People with extraordinary distinctive qualities and swift growth were adamant about not participating. The club was comprised of thugs.

However, Sora soon discovered that his fellow members were a collection of disinterested troublemakers.

Sora, intent on changing the trajectory of events, tasks the guys to a match. He also impresses competitors with his fast feet and quick movements.

The showrunners made their best to match the narrative details of the anime in the illustrations, but the technical details of the show take the spotlight.

Soon after the conclusion of the first season of Ahiru no Sora, fans began posting on various digital platforms inquiring about the second season.

Nonetheless, the writer Takeshi Hinata’s conflict with Diomedea Studios may delay or diminish the likelihood of Season 2.

Takeshi Hinata didn’t like the animated adaptation despite the fact that the studio did a fine job and did not alter the plot.

He was so offended by it that he apologized to his followers on Twitter. In light of Takashi’s criticism in the animation, he may be unwilling to return to the studio for a second season.