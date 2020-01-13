The cosmos of Ikki the Phoenix burns in this Saint Seiya statuette from almost 1000 euros

Share it:

The Knights of the Zodiac – Saint Seiya franchise is always on the crest of the wave all over the world. Masami Kurumada has created a timeless work which, despite the various defects, continues in various media. This is also demonstrated by the passion of the fans who do not fail to create cosplay dedicated to Seiya or by the purchase of statuettes.

Just one of the new statuettes caused a sensation on the net after the announcement. Mundo Kame, Twitter page who is very dedicated to the universe of action figures and anime and manga models, shared information on a new statuette dedicated to the Knights of the Zodiac – Saint Seiya.

arrives Ikki the Phoenix – EX Version by Prime 1 Studio, production that will be sold between February and May 2021 but of which it is already possible to pre-order. The warrior of The Knights of the Zodiac – Saint Seiya was depicted in the model that you can see at the bottom in scale 1 to 4, with dimensions 72.7 x 53 x 36.5 cm made of artificial stone.

The model of Ikki the Phoenix it will also be equipped with LEDs and interchangeable parts, such as the face and arms. The cost, however, is quite high: the Saint Seiya statuette will be available for 943 euros excluding shipping costs. And would you burn the cosmos of your wallet for this wonder?

This year the EX line has also produced another statuette dedicated to Seiya with the armor of Sagittarius, with a much lower cost though.