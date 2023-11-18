The Constellations Are My Disciples Chapter 47 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This manga series stands out because it takes a new method to the traditional hero’s journey. Using both magic and adventure elements, it creates an exciting story that keeps readers interested.

The story keeps drawing people in with its exciting action scenes, mysterious plot turns, and supernatural elements which render the story even more interesting.

Kim didn’t understand why he couldn’t get into some places before. He wondered if he had acquired the authority to get around those limits.

When he asked the leader about how to get into the famous Great Palace for Allah, she gave him a hint that White Lotus students could go there before she realized what she had done.

As we talk about when the next chapter will come out, we’ll also take a closer look at the last chapter to make sure that no one has missed anything important to the story and that everyone remains on the same page.

The Chief said that the Great Palace, a maze in China, is owned by the White Lotus. Kim discovered that going into other people’s labyrinths was now illegal, but animals used to be able to.

Kim said he could break down barriers right now, but he also said it would be weird since his school was letting people in.

Before she could say anything else, the Chief disclosed that their palace would be hosting the secret World Competition.

Find the Eye in the Forest was the second task. The first was to meet Barche. If you watch the next episode, you’ll find out the latest mysteries and problems our monster main character will face on this journey!

As soon to be the round starts, Joohyuk charges at Logan, but Logan easily grabs his hand and asks them if he really thinks he is strong. He says he still has plenty of miles to go, so Joohyuk doesn’t agree.

Logan tells Joohyuk how modest he is before striking. While the attack is happening, Joohyuk says it doesn’t matter because what matters now is whether or not Logan will endure it.

Logan is knocked back when Joohyuk steps back and hits him in the gut. Logan has a hard time getting enough air as he tries to get better after being attacked.

The Constellations Are My Disciples Chapter 47 Release Date

Chapter 47 of The Constellations Are My Disciples will be out on November 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, is thrilling Manga fans all over the world.

A lot of people can’t wait for Chapter 47 to come out. Chapter 47 of The Constellations Have My Disciples will be among the most discussed manga books of 2023.

The Constellations Are My Disciples Chapter 47 Trailer

The Constellations Are My Disciples Chapter 47 Plot

Kim confirmed what she said regarding the White Lotus, the group they had fought before. Kim later said that it had always been strange to him how dogs and cattle could easily move through restricted areas.

Kim was right to think that someone was breaking the rules when they said that they were going into another school’s maze without permission. It didn’t make sense to him why mazes were to be used in schools.

He was now able to get past these problems on his own, but he knew it would be hard to do so since his school was making it possible.

When Kim asked if they could get closer to the palace, the Chief said by mistake that White Lotus students can now go into the legendary Great Palace of Allah.

He was thinking about how important it was to act quickly because time was running out when she suddenly stopped thinking.

People from all over the world who are very smart would compete against each other in intellectual fights.

Kim asked the Chief if all the teachers knew about the World Competition. The Chief said that word was still not getting to the staff. When asked how she knew what she did, the chief gave her great sources as an answer.

She then said that the structure of the world tournament would be like the structure of the school competition.

In their national competition, South Korea, China, while the US competed against each other. This world event, on the other hand, was more like the Academic Olympics.

The Chief made it clear that the Great Palace, which was a maze, was owned by the White Association at China.

Kim asked her to be sure that she mean the White Lotus, an identical school where she had competed before.

When the Chief said that he was right, Kim quietly told himself that it was now against the law to sneak into another school’s maze without permission. He also asked out loud precisely why schools would have labyrinths in the first place.

Later, Kim said that it used to be hard to understand how animals like cows and dogs could freely enter restricted places.

He bragged he could now take down those kinds of barriers by himself if he wanted to, but he also said it would feel awkward because his own school was letting people in.

Kim queried the Chief if was a way to get to the legendary Great Palace of Allah. The Chief told Kim that White Lotus students could now get there.

So she stopped herself and told herself he should hurry prior to time ran out.

The chief stopped talking all of a sudden and scolded herself for giving away too much. She also scolded Kim for doing nothing but sitting there and gathering information without giving any back.