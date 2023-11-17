Spy X Family Chapter 92 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Part 92 of Spyx Family The famous manga series Spy X Family was first released in Japan. It was written and drawn by Tatsuya Endo.

The Spy X Family manga series represents a Japanese comic book with stories that are funny, sad, and action-packed.

Readers are really excited about the series, and they can’t wait to read the next part, which will be number 92 within the Spy X Family series.

In a different story, Becky’s dad heard the news and wanted to send tanks and jets to save his daughter.

The Japanese comic series “Spy × Family” is about a spy who has to make a family for a mission but doesn’t know that the child he adopted possesses a telepath and his “wife” is a skilled killer.

Since March 2019, the story has been published every two weeks on Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump platform. As of April 2023, eleven tankōbon volumes had been released. Viz Media has also given permission for it to be shown in North America.

‘Spy-X Family’ has 12 volumes out now, with more than 80 episodes. We chose to look over the release schedule over the next chapters since the comic book series is still going on.

The chapter is available on the Shonen Jump app from Shueisha and on the Manga Plus website from Viz Media.

Fans won’t have to wait to read Chapter 72 because it will come out at the same time as the official Japanese release.

In chapter 71 of Spy x Family, Yuri finds out that the bus was snatched and Anya is on board.

Due to the chance that Anya would identify him, the lieutenant told him not to do anything to save her.

Anya used her psychic skills on the bus to figure out that the bomb wasn’t real. As the story went on, things did happen that led to Damian also having a bomb on his body. At the end of the chapter, the cops finally got to the bus.

A Japanese comic series called Spy Family was written and drawn by Tatsuya Endo. The first chapter of the series came out on March 25, 2019, on the comics website Shōnen Jump+.

Its separate parts have been put together in twelve tankōbon volumes. The first one came out on July 4, 2019.

Spy X Family Chapter 92 Release Date

Fans of the show can’t wait for Spy X Family Chapter 92 to come out. Spy X Family Chapter 92 will be out on December 10, 2023, as planned.

Spy X Family Chapter 92 Trailer

Spy X Family Chapter 92 Plot

Yuri’s face showed that he was clearly angry after an accident happened because of recent events.

At the end of the story, Chloe was upset because she saw Yuri get angry and fight with someone else.

Besides that, he told his coworker that he hadn’t seen his sister within a long time so he really wanted to be able to do that.

Bobby Bockle was a major suspect at the time, and Chloe, who had been on the other team, was told to question him. Yuri and Chloe then went to Bobby’s offices to take a closer look and learn more about it.

Chloe asked Yuri why he seemed unhappy and told him that while that they were traveling together, all she was wishing for him to be happy.

When he gets back to his base, though, the Lieutenant stops him from doing anything because Anya might know him.

It was shown within the final scene that you finally went to visit Yuri at her house. As a gift, she gave them some food which Loid had made himself.

Watching Anya work through the way she feels about Damian’s crush on her is fun. It will be interesting to observe what else is going on in her life.

When important new details about this plan come to light, they will be added here as they appear. Because of this, establish a habit of visiting Pinkvilla often to see what’s new.

At the end of Chapter 71, cops stopped the bus with a road stake and surrounded it. They got there just in time, before the assailants could get where they were going.

This means that there is a chance that the kids will be saved, as long as the Red Circus members don’t get violent.

Because Yuri learned about the kidnapping, there’s a chance that he will show up. Should something happen to Anya, the last thing his would want is for his sister to be upset.

However, Twilight’s handler also caught wind of what was going on, so it’s likely that she helped the cops get there on time.

Right now, it’s not clear what the Red Circus wants, but that should become clear in the next part.

In the beginning of Chapter 71, Yor’s brother Yuri Briar learns about the hijacking. At first, he doesn’t want to do anything, but then he learns that Anya, Yor’s most beloved sister, is on the bus and that anything happening regarding her would make him very sad.

The news made Becky’s dad very upset somewhere else. He was so desperate that he thought about sending all of his tanks and jets to save his daughter.

Because she can read minds, Anya found out on the bus that the bomb that was attached to her body was fake. The other kids got scared when she started to play with it.

To help Anya and make a stand, Damian got up and asked for someone to be strapped onto the bomb instead of Anya.

So, Billy Squire gladly did what he was told and also put a bomb on him. He was scared, so Anya comforted him and told him the bomb wasn’t real.