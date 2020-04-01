The complicated script of 'Star Wars 9' according to Chris Terrio

Share it:

Given that it was not just the end of a trilogy, but rather forty years of history, it was clear in everyone's mind that writing the script for 'The Rise of Skywalker' did not have to be easy. However, not much had been said on the subject. Until now, that the co-creator of the latest film Star Wars Chris Terrio, He wanted to talk about how hard it was to find the final result. In summary: in his entire career there was rewritten something so many times. And that was part of the rewriting of the 'Justice League'.

The story of J.J. Abrams It had to be perfect, the perfect finishing touch to the Skywalker story. Launched last December, it is true that there are some fans who did not end up eternally conquered and were left with the thorn of knowing what the history of Colin Trevorrow. Because he was going to write and direct the ninth Star Wars film, but he dropped out of the project because of "creative differences." Of course, he left a written script that Chris Terrio already declared that "they had not used anything of him". No, he and J.J. Abrams worked from scratch, and apparently also without a rest, in the outcome of this tape. As the co-writer just added in a new interview with Business Inside: "I have never rewritten a movie as many times as this one. It was like a tide. There was a new script every morning. We went on and on thinking that it wasn't good enough. It never is. "

The search for perfection that is often said. Unreachable although you can be close if you work with a good team, as Terrio remembers:

"Fortunately, the production equipment is so good that they can be changed and adjusted. We corrected course as we went – We were trying things, some were not working and some were not ambitious enough. Some are too ambitious. Other dense. Or too simple. Some too nostalgic. We were finding our balance. "