The Buccaneers Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Check out The Buccaneers if you’re a fan of Bridgerton and are looking for an irreverent historical drama with a stronger female team. The new show on Apple TV+ is based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished last novel of the same name and follows a group of young American women as they disrupt London’s traditional social scene in search of suitable husbands.

The show features Kristine Frøseth and Christina Hendricks among its stars. Season one, which ended on December 13, was filled with eight episodes that covered Gilded Age clothes, anachronistic needle drops, whirlwind romances, and coming-of-age soul-searching. Fortunately for viewers, Apple TV+ swiftly announced a second-season renewal for the clever comedy.

The Buccaneers Season 2 Renewal Status

Apple TV+ officially renewed The Buccaneers for a second season, just days after the previous one ended. It was always going to be more than one season of the Edith Wharton drama, and that much was clear from the beginning. More episodes are on the way, but no additional information about the future season was revealed with the announcement.

The Buccaneers Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of The Buccaneers has not yet been announced by Apple TV+. We expect the second episode to appear around 2025 or later since the season was just recently greenlit in December 2023. As additional information becomes available, we will provide you with updates.

About The Buccaneers

The Buccaneers, an unfinished book by Edith Wharton set in the late 19th century, is the basis for the Apple TV+ series. Five affluent American ladies with an itch to marry into the British nobility are the protagonists of the book. They must negotiate the intricacies of British high society while immersed in London’s debutante season on their travels.

The central theme delves into the timeless connections of female friendships as the protagonists overcome societal expectations and draw strength from one another.

The Buccaneers Cast

Kristine Frøseth as Annabel “Nan” St. George

Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson

Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth

Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth

Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia “Jinny” St. George

Christina Hendricks as Patricia “Patti” St. George

Simone Kirby as Laura Testvalley

Amelia Bullmore as the Dowager Duchess of Tintagel

Fenella Woolgar as Lady Brightlingsea

Anthony Calf as Lord Brightlingsea

Adam James as Colonel St. George

The Buccaneers Season 2 Plot

Although we don’t yet know much about the narrative of the show’s second season, we can probably assume that it will continue in the same vein as the first season, which was based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished book of the same name.

Showrunner Katherine Jakeways has a lot of creative freedom on The Buccaneers since Wharton didn’t have a chance to complete writing her novel before she died. One thing that needs answering is the identity of Nan St. George’s biological mother (Frøseth) and what her future holds now that she is married to Guy Remmers’s Duke of Tintagel.

Also, near the conclusion of the first season, the cute romance between Totah’s Mabel Elmsworth and Mia Threapleton’s Honoria Marable finally took off. We are thrilled to see a healthy dose of LGBT representation and can’t wait to see what happens next.

The Buccaneers Season 2 Trailer

Without an official teaser, fans are even more excited for Season 2. Stay tuned for additional magical and surprising views into the fantastical world of “The Buccaneers” when Apple TV+ creates a sneak peek. Meanwhile, you can see the promo for the first season of The Buccaneers right here:

The Buccaneers: Is it based on a true story?

The Buccaneers is not, in a nutshell, based on actual events; nevertheless, it does draw inspiration from real-life historical figures and events, much like Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See. Having said that, we doubt the late 1800s saw quite as many pink-dyed poodles as seen in this new series.

Where to watch The Buccaneers?

Watch the first season of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ to relive all the fun as we wait for official word on a second season.

The Buccaneers Rating

In its first season, The Buccaneers garnered critical praise from critics and audiences alike, gaining 6.2/10 on IMDb, 76% on Tomatometer, and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.