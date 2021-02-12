The Bronze Garden and Succession will have third seasons

HBO spoke about the future of its programming and confirmed the renewal of several of the most important series.

The entertainment industry went through a turbulent 2020, with many productions pending how far the pandemic allows them to advance, but 2021 seems a little more encouraging.

At least that’s what HBO shows us, which is already beginning to project the future of its most important productions, including El Jardín de Bronce and Succession’s renovation, among others.

During the last conference held by WarnerMedia, Gustavo Grossmann, director of the company’s General Entertainment area, confirmed that both the national series based on the homonymous novel by Gustavo Malajovich and starring Joaquín Furriel as well as the multi-award-winning Succession would have a third batch of episodes.

In addition to renovations such as The Bronze Garden, new productions were also announced, including the Mare of Easttown miniseries, star Kate Winslet (Titanic), and Guy Pierce (Memento).

At the national level, we will also have Entre Hombres, with a cast made up of Gabriel Goity, Nicolás Furtado, Diego Velázquez, Diego Cremonesi, and Claudio Rissi.