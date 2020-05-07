The Boys Season 2 Fans Are Excited To Watch The Amazon Prime’s

Share it:

There is some great news reading which fans and viewers of this amazing and thrilling series “The Boys” will be happy. The series is one of the best creations that people can stream on Amazon Prime Video. After watching the first season of “The Boys”, viewers were showing their love and affection over the social media platforms. These updates will surely excite the fans. Read more about the second installment of the series.

“The Boys” is an American superhero web television series that did earn considerable popularity in its first season. A huge viewership can be seen on the Amazon Prime Video after the series did launch on 26 July 2019. It will be a huge tornado of excitement and thrill that viewers will experience in the second season. But when the upcoming season is going to release is what fans are curious to know. Let us move on to it.

“The Boys” Season 2: Release Date

Earlier, the series may get the release date scheduled in July this year. But there is no official announcement that confirms the launching date of the upcoming season. Although the shooting and production were all over in January, the release dates need to have a delay.

Due to the outburst of Coronavirus Pandemic, season 2 of “The Boys” will get a new release date around the start of 2021. Viewers will surely have to wait until the situation is back to normal. But it will be worth waiting for the second season as it will bring joy, excitement, and interesting storyline.

Who will be in the cast of season 8?

Viewers expect that all the lead characters of the series will return to entertain more with their talent and skills. The cast of the next part will include the following actors.

Karl Urban as “Billy Butcher”

Nathan Mitchell as “Black Noir”

Chace Crawford as “Kevin/ The Deep”

Jack Quaid as “Hugh Campbell”

Antony Starr as “John/ Homelander”

Karen Fukuhara as “Kimiko/ The Female”

Laz Alonso as “Marvin”

Aya Cash as “Stormfront”

Erin Moriarty as “Annie January/ Starlight”

Jessie T. Usher as “A-Train”

Dominique McElligott as “Queen Maeve”

Elizabeth Shue as “Madelyn Stillwell”

