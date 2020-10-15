The Boys, a distorted version of the Avengers will make its way into the third season

In the past few hours Erik Kripke has revealed that Payback will be the title of the first episode of The Boys 3. For readers of the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, this name should sound rather familiar as it is the other team of superheroes created. from Vought, direct parody of the Avengers.

In the pages of the comic series, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is the leader of this wacky group that also includes many other direct references to other Marvel heroes. Among the main members there are Tek-Knight, a character similar to Batman and Iron Man who has already been mentioned in the first season of the Amazon series; Crimson Countess, a sort of Scarlet Witch who was also teased in previous episodes; Swatto, The Boys version of The Wasp; Mind Droid alter ego of Vision; is Eagle the Archer, a parody of Hawkeye played by Langston Kerman that we already got to know in the second season.

In short, the third season of The Boys will certainly be out of his mind and as Kipke ensures, the credit for this will be in part of Soldier Boy, a far worse character than Homelander has been until now in our eyes. We will see how things go. Of course we will have to wait until next year to find out.