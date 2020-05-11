Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Casting Scam and Controversy of Crazy Rich Asians

The Casting Scam controversy of Crazy Rich Asians has been continued from 2016, at that time fans of Crazy Rich Asians are believed that this news is fake; people are wondered about The USA given the fake news of the Scam of Crazy Rich Asian. In this post, we spread light on casting controversy of the Crazy Rich Asians. Check till the end and know more about the Crazy Rich Asian Movie controversy.

Crazy Rich Asian Movie is popular in the whole world and after the scam and fraud in casting this show becomes more popular because of the controversy. The Movie was trapped in the casting problems. There are fake news was spread by the insider people. As per the news, Movie has added the fresh and new faces in the show. Show creators find the opportunities behind the new casting; there is a cop in the makers’ minds.

We have seen the brief details about the Casting scam, casting director of the movie added fresh faces. So, they take money from those Aspirants actors and added in the cast. Jon M Chu is the director of the movie, he said about the scam. As per his statement, they took a fee from new aspirants for Zoom Meeting. But people cannot believe that news.

Director also said that he disgusted by the scammer who did this with the popular movie Crazy Rich Asians. Also, he added that Right now makers and we directors did not want any kind of new cast in the movie. The sequel is up to develop, and there is no requirement of Fresher in the Movies.

Now, the question is that who is behind the Scam of Crazy Rich Asians? Alan Baltes is the casting director of the movie; Right now everyone is ticking the finger on his direction. He blamed for taking 99 dollars from the fresh aspirant actors for Live Zoom meeting and audition.

Crazy Rich Asians Casting Scam and Controversy was last modified: by

Share it: