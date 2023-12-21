The Bikeriders: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Expected to be an awards candidate at the end of the year, The Bikeriders offers a star-studded ensemble starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and more, giving Jeff Nichols, one of the more undervalued filmmakers working right now, an opportunity to broaden his audience.

After generating initial interest during the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, The Bikeriders is now set to debut in 2024 due to unforeseen commercial issues. All the information you could want on that and the film in general is right here, including the release date, the actors, and the narrative.

The Bikeriders Release Date

Image sourced from New Regency featuring Austin Butler on a motorcycle in The Bikeriders

Focus Features announced the film’s release date just after it was acquired: Friday, June 21, 2024. This was more than six months later than the initial release date.

The Bikeriders was originally set to be released on December 1, 2023, by 20th Century Studios. But Disney and 20th Century Studios axed the picture from their release plan, therefore it has been pushed back.

The news broke in November 2023 that the picture was being shopped around by New Regency to other studios and streaming services after reports surfaced that Disney and 20th Century Studios were about to scrap it.

A major factor in this change was the financial collapse of The Creator, the last joint venture between 20th Century Studios and New Regency. Focus Features, who had collaborated with New Regency on Robert Egger’s The Northman, was said to have acquired the picture a few days later.

The Bikeriders Cast

Hollywood heavy hitters have shown interest in The Bikeriders, and several of our beloved British legends will be starring in the film. Tom Hardy, who was knighted for services to drama in the 2018 Birthday Honours, will portray Johnny, while Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who won an Emmy, will play Kathy.

Michael Shannon, a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Jeff Nichols, and Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler will also be joining them.

The Bikeriders’ complete cast is listed below:

Jodie Comer as Kathy

Austin Butler as Benny

Tom Hardy as Johnny

Michael Shannon as Zipco

Mike Faist as Danny Lyon

Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny

Boyd Holbrook as Cal

Damon Herriman as Brucie

Beau Knapp as Wahoo

Emory Cohen as Cockroach

Karl Glusman as Corky

Toby Wallace as The Kid

Happy Anderson as Big Jack

The Bikeriders Plot

The Bikeriders covers the turbulent life of the Chicago Vandals motorcycle gang during the 1960s and 1970s and is loosely based on Danny Lyon’s 1967 picture book of the same name.

The captivating and factual account of Nichols’ life is given by Kathy (Comer), who is married to Benny (Butler), a prominent player in the gang. From its inception in the 1960s to its development, rise to fame, and consolidation of power under Johnny (Hardy), the film chronicles the gang’s history.

Beyond the realm of motorcyclists, into the depths of crime, familial ties, love, and grief, the cult-like life of the gangs fosters an unshakable brotherhood. As much as the film is about the changing of the guard, it is also about finding one’s life’s purpose and giving it significance.

The Bikeriders Creators

Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving were all directed by Jeff Nichols; The Bikeriders will mark his long-awaited comeback to the filmmaking industry. Daniel Lyon’s novel will serve as the basis for the film, which will also be written by Nichols.

Julie Monroe (Only Murders in the Building), Chad Keith (Scream), and Erin Benach (Birds of Prey) are all involved in the next film’s creative teams. Adam Stone, the cinematographer who has worked with Nichols on five of his previous projects, will be reuniting with the director for the sixth time.

Where to watch The Bikeriders?

While you wait impatiently for The Bikeriders to be released, you may be asking where you can see this thrilling picture. You won’t have to worry about missing a moment of action since The Bikeriders will be playing at cinemas throughout the country.

Furthermore, after its theatrical premiere, The Bikeriders will also be accessible for streaming on Netflix, catering to individuals who want to watch movies without leaving the house.

The Bikeriders Trailer

On September 6, 2023, 20th Century Studios unveiled the official trailer for The Bikeriders, providing viewers with their first glimpse of the highly anticipated picture. The video remains accessible on their YouTube account, even though they sold the rights to Focus Features.

On December 18, Focus Features unveiled their take on the Bikeriders trailer, which is mostly unchanged from the original by 20th Century Studio.

The trailer follows Comer’s character—a stubborn lady married to Butler’s reckless biker—as she describes the group’s ten-year history, beginning as a harmless motorcycle club and ending as a dangerous gang. Throughout the years, the members remain steadfast in their devotion to their rebellious lifestyle and the strong leadership of their group, portrayed by Hardy.

The Bikeriders Filming Status

The final piece of information we have on The Bikeriders is that the shooting was allegedly completed in 2022. The Bikeriders’ October 2022 filming schedule was first revealed in August 2022 by City Beat. Production was subsequently said to have begun in Ohio as planned in October of that year, according to World of Reel.

After a member of the film’s team claimed in December 2022 that production had wrapped, the written post was subsequently withdrawn (via Collider).