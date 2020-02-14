The best anime coming in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New year, new souls. After the conclusion of a 2019 full of excellent titles, such as the spectacular Demon Slayer, the exciting one Carole & Tuesday and the epic Vinland Saga, a very interesting 2020 opens for the Japanese animation industry. Among titles highly anticipated by the public, sequels and some news, anime fans will certainly not remain dry-mouthed over the next few months. In this article we will tell you about best anime coming in 2020, presenting 12 titles to keep an eye on, in no particular order and without any ranking.

We obviously specify that with the adjective "best" we refer above all to the potential of these souls, linked to factors such as the expectation of the public, the starting material, or the staff involved in the realization. It is on the basis of these parameters that the following names have been selected, all productions whose transmission will begin, barring unforeseen events, in 2020. Souls already started in 2019 (or even earlier) and still in progress are therefore excluded, while we will not examine the films and series announced but without a certain release period. This is the case of the second season of Beastars, the animated adaptation of the highly appreciated (and highly awarded) manga by Paru Itagaki, whose arrival in 2020 is still awaiting a definitive confirmation.

Haikyu !!: To the Top

Haikyu !!: To the Top is the fourth season of the anime based on the hit homonymous manga by Haruichi Furudate, published on Shonen Jump at home and by Star Comics in our country. Three years after the conclusion of the third season, broadcast in the autumn of 2016, the anime that continues the events of Shoyo Hinata and his volleyball club it will consist of 25 episodes divided into two cours, the former during the winter while the latter will air in the summer season.

Haikyu !! it is undoubtedly one of the best manga spokon of the last decade, as well as one of the best selling in Japan, and the animated series has managed to enhance its qualities thanks to the visual and technical sector of the studio Production I.G., capable of giving some of the most beautiful animations for the topic. So here is the arrival of a new season of the anime is an event for fans of the series and for lovers of the sports genre. We remind you that the first part of Haikyu !!: To the Top is in simulcast on Paramount Network.

Keep your Hands off Eizouken!

Another round, another long-awaited anime of the winter season, and therefore in progress when you read these lines. Keep your Hands off Eizouken! is the new anime of Masaaki Yuasa, and if you know this name you probably already know that it is a real event. The famous director of anime like Mind Game, Kaiba, The Tatami Galaxy and Devilman Crybaby he is one of the most talented, creative and appreciated of the modern panorama of Japanese animation, and every new work immediately catalyses the attention of all the experts and enthusiasts in the sector.

This time Yuasa and his study Science Saru they try their hand at adapting the homonymous manga by Sumito Owara, which tells the story of three high school girls who found a club for the creation of animated works. The episodes so far confirmed that it is one of the most successful series of the winter season, a real act of love towards the art of animation. If we add to this the beautiful theme of Keep your hands off Eizouken, which has already gone viral, we have a serious candidate for entry into the best souls of the year.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T

Another highly anticipated anime among those broadcast this winter is A Certain Scientific Railgun T, third season of the homonymous series that is part of the famous Index franchise that started with the light novel A Certain Magical Index (and its animated adaptation) by Kazuma Kamachi and Kiyotaka Haimura.

Over the past few years, the brand has undergone a real revival, e after 7 years from the second season of the animated series, here come the adventures of the student Mikoto "Biri Biri" Misaka, Level 5 Esper in the Academy City known as "Railgun", and her friends. Considered by many to be far superior to the mother series, A Certain Scientific Railgun has confirmed an excellent action-scifi soul in the two previous seasons, and the arrival after a long time of a continuation, always carried out at the J.C. Staff and which debuted on January 10, 2020, will make all fans of the Index franchise happy.

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Season 2

We come to the spring season, usually one of the hottest as far as anime is concerned. We have confirmed this thanks to the presence of numerous sequels highly anticipated by the public, among which the second season of Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World. Without doubt among the most anticipated souls ever, the new iteration of the adaptation of one of the most famous Isekai light novels in recent years sees the return of the I study White Fox and will likely adapt the novel's fourth narrative arc, after the first season aired in 2016 covered the first three.

We will therefore find poor Subaru, Emilia, Rem and all their companions grappling with time loops and with the numerous pitfalls of the fantastic world of Lugunica. For the occasion, the first series is airing again in these weeks in a Director's Cut version, with many additions and scenes modified in preparation for the events of the second season, available in streaming on the Crunchyroll platform.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Season 2

One more sequel: the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is the continuation of the events of the highly successful anime aired during the winter of 2019. Adaptation of the homonymous manga by Aka Akasaka, arriving here in the coming months thanks to Star Comics, created by study A-1 Pictures, this second part will continue the events of the students of the Shuchiin Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya Academy, in love but all too brilliant and proud to be able to take the first step, and their love battles to snatch the other's confession.

Among the elements that have decreed the popularity of the first season of the anime is the famous Chika Dance, will the sequel also see its return? You just have to wait a few months and find out!

Tower of God

Spring 2020 will also see the debut of Tower of God, and already only the name is enough to arouse the attention of fans. It is in fact the first Japanese animated adaptation of a manwha, a term used to indicate South Korean comics. Tower God, created by the artist SIU and published since 2010 on Naver Webtoon, is one of the most famous exponents of this current together with The Breaker, and its animated transposition will be a nice test for the whole world of South Korean comics.

Although the announcement dates back to last year, the details on the project are still few: staff, animation studio and cast of voice actors are not yet known. We only know that the official title will be Kami no Tou: Tower of God, that the series will debut in a few months and that Rialto Entertainment, subsidiary of Aniplex, will produce it. Waiting for more information, it is an anime to follow with great interest.

Art

Before concluding our rundown on the spring season, it is right to mention an anime less expected by the general public but with undoubted potential, and which touches us closely given the setting. We are talking about Art, the animated adaptation of the homonymous manga by the author Kei Okubo, underway since 2013 in the Comic Zenon magazine and published in Italy by Planet Manga. Set in Renaissance Florence, the work tells the story of young Art, a character inspired in a fairly evident way by that which actually existed by Artemisia Gentileschi, and of her daily commitments to be able to establish herself as a painter in a society still dominated by the male figure.

The manga, while taking some liberties, is an excellent fresco of the daily life of one of the most fascinating periods in Italian history, enhanced by the remarkable graphic sector of the talented author. The series, created by Seven Arcs study, seems to replicate in a very faithful way the splendid atmospheres of the original work. Are there all the ingredients for a successful work? We just have to wait for April 2020 to find out.

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Season 2

After months of absolute silence and after a launch originally scheduled for January 2020, season 2 of The Quintessential Quintuplets has a new release period. According to our information, the continuation of the animated adaptation of the manga by Negi Haruba, here with us with J-Pop and whose conclusion is now imminent, will arrive during the summer of 2020.

Made by the studio Tezuka Productions, the anime will continue the daily life of the student Futaro Uesugi and his relationship with the five Nakano twins, in one of the harem comedy more original, hilarious and successful in recent years.

The Promised Neverland – Season 2

Another sequel to an anime that aired during the 2019 winter season, season 2 of The Promised Neverland returns to October 2020 again in the block Noitamina by Fuji TV. The manga by the author Kaiu Shirai and the talented designer Posuka Demizu, available in Italy thanks to the publisher J-Pop, is among the most successful ones in Shonen Jump magazine and its conclusion seems very close. The first season of the anime is instead available in our country on the streaming portal VVVVID, subtitled and dubbed, and in home video edition thanks to Dynit.

The second season will resume the adventures of Emma, ​​Norman, Ray and their companions from the Grace Field orphanage after the powerful climax at the end of the first series. Although there are still no certain details on who will take care of its realization (for the first season it was CloverWorks study), we are hopeful that in this case too the visual quality will be very high and that the adaptation will do justice to one of the most beautiful shonen manga of the last decade.

Slime Life – Season 2

After the huge success achieved thanks to the first season, Vita da Slime returns in autumn 2020. Animated adaptation of the series of novels written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, which also inspired a manga published here in Italy by Star Comics, Vita da Slime belongs to the isekai genus and tells the story of Satoru Mikami, a boy who, after being stabbed during a robbery, awakens in a fantasy world reincarnated in a slime with interesting skills, a peculiar body that will allow him to live incredible adventures.

Without doubt one of the most original and successful products in a now saturated genre, the second season of Vita da Slime will again be made by 8bit study, and is undoubtedly one of the works of greatest interest for fans of the fantasy genre.

Attack on Titan – Final Season

Unless you are a complete neophyte of the anime and manga world, you will certainly know The attack of the Giants and reading these lines will be superfluous, because you will already know everything. 2020 will be the year of the last season of one of the most popular and influential anime of the last decade, probably the most important of all, and will complete the adaptation of the Hajime Isayama manga, which is also very close to its conclusion.

This is enough to make the Attack of the Giants final season the most anticipated anime of all 2020, all the more reason after the shocking revelations that took place in the second part of the third season, which aired in the summer of 2019. However, a production full of very high expectations still bears on the shoulders uncertainty about the name of the studio that will carry out the adaptation, which may no longer be WIT Studio. To deceive the wait, we invite you to read our considerations on what we expect from the fourth and final season of The Attack of the Giants.

Uzumaki

We conclude this roundup of the most promising souls of the year with a real gem. During the 2019 Crunchyroll Expo an announcement surprised everyone: Production I.G. is Adult Swim will collaborate on the realization of a 4-episode miniseries of Uzumaki by Junji Ito. The anime, which will be made entirely in black and white, will air on Toonami and later in Japan during 2020.

Uzumaki is one of the most representative works of the master of Japanese horror comics, and if the production quality manages to replicate the overwhelming, distressing and disturbing atmosphere of the master Ito's tables, we will find ourselves facing a true masterpiece. Adapting the works of such a particular author is very difficult and the precedents are not in favor, as Junji Ito Collection taught us in 2018, however the names involved in the project give hope and it is legitimate to be confident.

And you? What are your most anticipated souls of 2020? Let us know in the comments!