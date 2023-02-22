The Batman 2 Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Every day, a new comic book movie comes out. Fans were mostly happy with Batman, no matter what they thought about Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and how he compares to other Batmen.

The latest Batman movie came out in March 2022 and made $128 billion at the box office. The movie’s director, Matt Reeves, is already making plans for a new franchise.

If you were wondering, Robert Pattinson, will play the role again in a sequel. Warner Bros. announced the next Batman movie soon shortly after the first came out, so it’s safe to say that it won’t end up like Batgirl. And it seems like the Bat Stove has been getting warmer lately.

James Gunn, the new head of DC, announced on Tuesday also That Batman, Part II will come out on Oct 3, 2025. Soon, they will start making a TV show based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

We told you earlier this month that Matt Reeves had been going to meet with James Gunn as well as Peter Safran, the new co-heads of DC Studios, to discuss the future of a BatVerse. It looks like as meeting went well.

The sequel to A Batman is now on schedule, along with an impressive list of DCU movies and TV shows that were revealed this week during a super-secret gathering with the press. The Dark Knight, played by Robert Pattinson, will be back on Oct 3, 2025.

Gunn also confirmed that Reeves is still working on his “Batman Crime Saga,” which also contains the Colin Farrell spin-off sequence The Penguin, which will start filming next month.

As Reeves told Collider before, The Penguin will have a direct connection to The Batman—Part II and will set the stage as to where things are and when Bruce Wayne comes back to the screen. Reeves told us before that Bruce Wayne will still be at the center of the story in the second movie.

The Batman 2 Part 2 Release Date

Part II of The Batman will come out on October 3, 2025.

The Batman 2 Part 2 Cast

Robert Pattinson will be back in Batman 2 as the title character. Also, we don’t think this version of Bruce would do well without Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Alfred (Andy Serkis), so let’s assume they’ll be back.

The Penguin also avoided being put on ice just at end of the movie. Colin Farrell has been pretty frank about his desire to explore this same character more in the future, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he waddled into the shadows once more.

The Penguin show is also coming out, so we’ll be seeing more of god in Gotham in some way.

Will Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman come back? We hoped so, but the last time we saw her, she had driven off into the sunset, presumably to start over in Bludhaven. The two cities aren’t too far away from each other, and we assume the cat will indeed come out to play if indeed the Bat needed her.

The most important question is, of class, who will show up as bad guys in The Batman 2? We’ve had a few ideas about this, but let’s just say that Reeves has given himself a lot of choices.

Nicolas Cage threw a curveball into the mix, since only he can, by putting himself forward as Egghead, a Batman villain who hasn’t been seen since Adam West’s 1960s show. It’s not clear if Reeves is going to take a chance on a crazy villain like this.

The Batman 2 Part 2 Trailer

If you believe we already have the trailer for The Batman 2, you should get checked out at Arkham. But, seriously, Batman 2 hasn’t even been officially announced yet, so you may as well get comfortable. It will take a long time to get footage.

If you believe we already have the trailer for The Batman 2, you should get checked out at Arkham. But, seriously, Batman 2 hasn't even been officially announced yet, so you may as well get comfortable. It will take a long time to get footage.

The Batman 2 Part 2 Plot

At this point, we don’t know much about the plot of The Batman 2, but it wouldn’t surprise us to see a specific Arkham inmate just at the center of things next time.

You don’t have to be the best detective in the world to figure out who that person was at the end of A Batman, and even though nothing is for certain, humans have to assume Joker will turn up at some point.

Many Batman stories could be told in The Batman 2, and yet Pattinson has said he’d want to adapt Family crisis, where that persona plays a big part, so maybe that will pay off in the next movie. Still, Batman surprised us by going in a different direction than we thought it would, so maybe we won’t see Batman fight you know who.

The Court of Owls and Bane are two other plot points that could be explored in a sequel to a superhero detective movie. During The Batman, the Riddler makes several references to a Court of Owls as he tries to show how corrupt Gotham is at its core.

Scott Snyder as well as Gregg Capullo’s story arc which introduced the Court went into this idea in depth and showed that the Owls always had a palm (or Talon) throughout Gotham.

Even though The Riddler was angry at those who were eating Wayne’s Renewal Project corpse, it’s possible that some of the Gotham elite john went after were representatives of this secret society and he didn’t even know it. Maybe the villain’s attack has made things so bad that the Court thinks it ought to act and just get rid of a sharp-eared vigilante who is messing with their business.

Bane is the last loose plot thread. You may remember him as the big, strong guy who helped Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) in Robin and Batman or even as Tahlia Ghul’s masked muscular inside The Dark Knight Rises. Even though Bane doesn’t appear in The Batman, it appears that the drug Venom which gives him superpowers is.

Batman puts our hero as well as Gotham City inside a situation that has never been done before in a Batman movie. Bruce Wayne may well have stopped The Riddler from killing Gotham’s new mayor-elect, Bella Reál, but the whole city is now underwater.

Gotham City is likely vulnerable to a hostile takeover because of the well-known No Man’s Land storyline as well as Scott Snyder’s New 52 run Zero Year.

Robert Pattinson as well as Matt Reeves both have said they want to bring the Court of Owls as well as Dick Grayson into their movies (AKA Robin). The Court of Owls is indeed a secret group that has been running Gotham for decades. It is made up of Gotham’s most powerful families and most corrupt socialites.

Matt Reeves has demonstrated that he can take on big projects, so introducing this group of bad guys would be correct in his wheelhouse.