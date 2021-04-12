The balanced 256 GB iPhone 12 reaches its historic low price on Amazon and stays at less than 1,000 euros

Apple’s latest family of smartphones consists of four models, the most balanced being the iPhone 12. This terminal has reached its lowest price to date on Amazon, and can be purchased for the amount of 1.079 euros 999 euros.

Buy the iPhone 12 at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 1,079 euros for the version with 256 GB of internal storage (the highest and most expensive), the iPhone 12 is available on Amazon at its all-time low price of 999 euros, which is a savings of 80 euros compared to the Apple Store. There is also the same discount in Macnificos.





New Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) – Black

Announced and released in October 2020, and weighing approximately 164 grams and 7.4mm thick, the iPhone 12 is the most balanced smartphone in the current family of Apple terminals. Made mainly of glass and with an aluminum frame, it is resistant to water and dust, and can be submerged up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes (IP68 certified).

It has a collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 6.1 “, a size neither excessively large nor small. The panel has a resolution of 1,170 x 2,532 pixels in 19.5: 9 format, and is compatible with HDR10 and Dolby Vision technologies. Its maximum brightness is 1,200 nits, and the True Tone function adapts it according to the lighting conditions so that it is always seen in the best possible way.

The processor it mounts is one of the most powerful on the market. The Apple A14 Bionic with six cores, together with the 4 GB of RAM that it integrates, makes the iOS 14 operating system go very fluid. As we have mentioned, it comes with 256 GB of internal storage, the maximum capacity that the company offers for this model.

Regarding the photographic section, it has dual 12 MP rear camera capable of recording video in 4K @ 60fps, as well as a front with the same capacity. The latter is TrueDepth, so it uses the Face ID facial recognition feature for device security. In terms of connectivity, it is compatible with 5G, Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6 networks, as well as NFC for mobile payments.

More offers?

